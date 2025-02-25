Giants Pass on Potential Franchise Quarterback in New NFL Mock Draft
With a glaring hole at quarterback, the New York Giants forego drafting their quarterback of the future and make a surprising selection in NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein’s latest mock draft.
In Zierlein’s mock, the quarterback-needy Giants saw Penn State's Abdul Carter and Miami's Cam Ward come off the board with the No. 1 and 2 picks, respectively.
But rather than select Colorado quarterback Cam Ward at No. 3, Zierlein has the Giants passing on Sanders in favor of his teammate Travis Hunter at No. 3 overall.
Hunter played cornerback and receiver and is a dynamic playmaker at both positions. That type of flexibility can fill two potential holes on the roster.
The Giants and Darius Slayton are likely to part ways in free agency. They will look to add a playmaker to the core of Malik Nabers, Wan’Dale Robinson, and Jalin Hyatt, a unit that combined for 210 receptions, 1,965 yards, and 10 touchdowns. Nabers led the way with 109 receptions, 1,204 yards, and seven touchdowns.
Hunter can be that added playmaker on offense. He finished the season ranked in the top 5 in the FBS in receptions (94), receiving yards (1,258), and receiving touchdowns (15). According to Pro Football Focus, Hunter ranked third among Power 4 receivers with at least 500 snaps and fourth overall in the Power 4.
On the other end, Hunter can also help a secondary that recorded the second-fewest interceptions (5) and allowed 3,869 receiving yards and 23 touchdowns. Hunter can join former first-round pick Deonte Banks, Dru Phillips, Cor'Dale Flott, and Tre Hawkins III to form a solid, young unit.
The 2024 Heisman Trophy winner recorded 25 tackles, four interceptions, and 11 pass deflections as a cornerback. He received PFF Grades of 89.3 for defense and 90.7 for coverage. He was a true lockdown corner in college, and his skills can transfer to the NFL.
Last season, Hunter led the FBS with 1,483 plays, 714 on offense, 748 on defense, and 21 on special teams. He played 714 of 823 (86.8%) of the offensive snaps and 748 of 902 (82.9%) of the defensive snaps, his 1,460-of-1,725 snaps from scrimmage equating to 84.6%.
No other FBS player played in more than 56 percent of his team’s snaps in 2025.
The Giants reportedly view Hunter as more of a cornerback, as does Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, who explained, “I think it’s harder to find a great corner than a great receiver, and his ceiling is probably a little higher as a defensive back. Also, as I see it, it’s easier to moonlight on offense than on defense."
The Giants are expected to add a quarterback in free agency but could still add one in the draft, depending on how the board shakes out. If they were to add a veteran quarterback such as Matthew Stafford via trade or Russell Wilson via free agency, they could be more inclined to draft Hunter. New York can then utilize a Day 2 pick to draft and develop a quarterback prospect.