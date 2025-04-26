Grading New York Giants Seventh Round Pick Thomas Fidone II
With their first of two seventh-round picks, the New York Giants took Nebraska tight end Thomas Fidone II.
Fidone was someone that I mocked to the Giants earlier this offseason with a fifth-round value.
Fidone has decent size and is a solid overall athlete who can stretch the seam up the middle of the field and be a reliable underneath receiver with the potential to create yards after the catch.
There’s minimal pass-catching production for Fidone so far, but that was more about the style of offense played at Nebraska than anything in his control.
As a pass-catcher, Fidone has a large catch radius and knows how to use his frame to his advantage, whether that’s reeling in a wide pass or boxing out defenders underneath.
The technique is there both as a blocker and a route runner, but I think he will need to add some size to contribute as an in-line blocker.
Fidone is a good athlete in terms of speed and explosion, but I don’t think he changes direction on film as quickly as he tested at the Combine, especially once he adds weight for the next level.
He might struggle to separate at the next level, but he should be able to carve out a nice role for himself as a complementary tight end who isn’t a complete liability as a blocker.
Fidone II dealt with injuries earlier in his college career. Still, he’s managed to stay healthy the past few seasons, and there weren’t any reported medical concerns during the pre-draft process.
The Giants have a tight end room, with Daniel Bellinger, Chris Manhertz, and Greg Dulcich all in the final year of their contracts, so even if Fidone doesn’t contribute much in 2025, there’s a clear path to playing time in 2026.
Fidone should be looked at as a potential practice squad candidate as a rookie if he doesn't make the final cuts, which just might be the case.
