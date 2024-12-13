"Insider" Claims to Know Giants Quarterback Draft Intentions
According to a former University of Miami booster who claims to still be well connected with the college program, the New York Giants have zeroed in on Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward as the guy they want for their next franchise signal-caller.
In addition, Shapiro, during his appearance with Adam “Pacman” Jones on the latter’s podcast claimed the Giants are also eyeing hiring Hurricanes' offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson to ensure Ward’s NFL career gets off on the right foot.
"I'm being told through reliable sources that Cam Ward is going to the New York Giants, guaranteed, and that the University of Miami's offensive coordinator is going with him, Shannon Dawson," Shapiro told Jones.
"I'm going to tell you from what's been shared with me. Deion [Sanders] won't let his kid [Shedeur Sanders] go to the Giants, so right away, whether Shedeur is the better quarterback or not, that's not for me to decide."
Shapiro further insinuated that Deion Sanders, the Colorado Buffaloes head coach who said he’ll intervene if a team he doesn’t feel offers the right fit for his son attempts to draft him, wants the Las Vegas Raiders to select Shedeur.
"Pac knows how this thing goes; you can be like this with a guy, but they like your personality a little better than the next guy," Shapiro said. "You could be the same talent; they are going to go with that guy. So, Deion's not letting his kid go to New York; he wants him on the Raiders.
"The Giants are taking Cam Ward. This is reliable," Shapiro added.
As for Sanders’s desire for his son’s pro team, during a recent appearance on the Speak podcast, Sanders said he’s looking for a setup that “can handle the quarterback (Shedeur) is.”
He added, "Someone who has had success in the past handling quarterbacks or someone in an organization that understands what they are doing, not just throwing you out there amongst the wolves."
Shapiro made headlines of the wrong kind several years ago for allegedly running a $930 million Ponzi scheme. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison but has since been in home confinement since his release in June 2020.
The Giants are currently slated to draft second, behind the Raiders, with whom they share a 2-11 record with four games to go. The Raiders have the higher draft slot due to a weaker strength of schedule.
General manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll have both been under fire this year given the Giants’ disappointing season and failure to improve since going 9-7-1 in 2022, their first season together.
There has been some grumbling among the fan base calling for both men to be fired, but team co-owner John Mara told reporters that he realizes there must be patience to stay the course.
Whether Mara and fellow team co-owner Steve Tisch still feel that way won’t be known until the end of the season, but it is believed that Schoen is on more solid ground than Daboll.