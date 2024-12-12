Giants Have Best Chance at Top Draft Pick Per New Simulation
In four short weeks, the top of the 2025 NFL Draft order will be set, and fans whose teams struggled to reach a .500 won-loss record will have something exciting to look forward to after a long and disappointing season.
One of those teams that will definitely be in the top 10 and who could even go as high as No. 1 will be the New York Giants. At 2-11, they are currently battling it out with the Las Vegas Raiders (also 2-11) for the first overall draft pick.
According to a simulation by Pro Football Network, the Giants have the best chance (38.9%) of finishing with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 draft, followed by the Patriots (18%) and then the Raiders (16.6%).
Much like the Raiders, the Giants desperately need to find a quarterback. However, unlike last year’s class, which was rich in talent at the position, this year’s class has maybe three guys–Jalen Milroe of Alabama, Cam Ward of Miami, and Shedeur Sanders of Colorado–who are being touted as early first-round picks.
As Giants fans saw last year, general manager Joe Schoen, who is expected to be retained by ownership despite the team’s record the last two seasons, didn’t force a pick at quarterback once he couldn’t move up high enough in the draft order to get one of Drake Maye (Patriots) or Jayden Daniels (Commanders).
Schoen pivoted toward picking receiver Malik Nabers, but unfortunately, not even the dynamic receiver out of LSU could salvage what has been a disastrous run at quarterback for the franchise this season that was capped by the benching and eventual release of Daniel Jones.
Still, the Giants are expected to have options. If they don’t like any of the top quarterbacks, they could sign a veteran to serve as a bridge and trade down in the draft order to accumulate more picks.
Or they could still swap places if they think they can get one of the three quarterbacks a little further down the draft order, considering that New England, Carolina, and Jacksonville, who are all in the top five currently, don’t need quarterbacks.
The first step is to see how the final draft order works out; from there, the direction that makes the most sense for the Giants to get their next quarterback should start to gain clarity.