New York Giants Still Rank Among Top 10 Most Valuable Sports Franchises
The New York Giants might be down on their luck of late, but according to Forbes’s annual list of most valuable sports franchises, the Giants are still a crown jewel among sports teams worldwide.
The Giants, co-owned by John Mara and Steve Tisch, ranks seventh among the top 50 most valuable sports franchises with an estimated value of $7.3 million. That’s a 7% dip from their 2023 rank when the Giants franchise was ranked sixth.
While the quality of the product hasn’t been much to get excited about, the fact that the Giants sit in the top 10 comes as no surprise, considering the power of the New York market and its effect on franchise valuations.
The New York Yankees are ranked fourth on this year’s list with an estimated value of $7.55 billion. That’s a 6% difference and two spots down from last year, even though the Yankees won the ALCS title and were in the World Series.
They are followed by the New York Knicks of the NBA, estimated to be worth $7.5 billion. The Knicks, who last year ranked ninth on the list, saw a 14% increase, the highest of the fourth New York sports teams represented in the top ten.
The New York Jets round out the list of four New York sports teams in the top 10, with a value of $6.9 billion and a 15% change despite remaining in the ninth spot as they did in 2023.
The Dallas Cowboys continue to hold the top spot ($10.1 bullion), followed by the Golden State Warriors ($8.8 billion) and the Los Angeles Rams ($7.6 billion).
In fact, the only sports franchise in the top ten that isn’t from the New York area or California is the New England Patriots ($7.4 billion). They rank just above the Giants at No. 6, having fallen three spots from their 2023 ranking.
Here is the full 10-team ranking with values:
- Dallas Cowboys, NFL ($10.1billion)
- Golden State Warriors, NBA ($8.8 billion)
- Los Angeles Rams, NFL ($7.6 billion)
- New York Yankees, MLB ($7.55 billion)
- New York Knicks, NBA ($7.5 billion)
- New England Patriots, NFL ($7.4 billion)
- New York Giants, NFL ($7.3 billion)
- Los Angeles Lakers, NBA ($7.1 billion)
- New York Jets, NFL ($6.9 billion)
- San Francisco 49ers, NFL ($6.8 billion)