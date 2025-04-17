New 7-Round Giants Mock Draft Serves Up Solid Value
The end of the mock draft season is fast approaching as the real thing gets underway in a week. But no mock draft season wouldn’t be complete without a full mock from Dane Brugler of The Athletic, author of The Beast [subscription] draft guide.
Brugler’s selections for the Giants seem to be pretty balanced as far as addressing both sides of the ball, and although he mostly stuck to his big board, he did take a quarterback higher than another quarterback that he ranked higher.
Let’s break down and grade Brugler’s choices.
Round 1 (3). Edge Abdul Carter, Penn State (Grade: A-)
The Giants add the most explosive pass rusher in the draft to go with two other edge rushers in a similar mold. That gives the Giants three players who can hunt the quarterback, disrupt the backfield, and chase down running backs.
While it would be challenging to see Carter, Thibodeaux, and Burns with their hands in the dirt simultaneously, Carter could line up as an inside linebacker and operate as a free blitzer or a quarterback spy to combat athletic quarterbacks.
The veteran quarterbacks (Jameis Winston and Russell Wilson) signed during free agency allow the Giants to bypass Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders in favor of an elite player at a key position.
Round 2 (34). QB Jalen Milroe, Alabama (Grade: A-)
The Giants get their developmental quarterback in the second round in Jalen Milroe, Brugler’s fifth-ranked quarterback and the most athletic quarterback in the last few drafts.
Milroe is big, fast, and agile and has a big arm. He has some accuracy issues, but what better coach to put him on track than Brian Daboll, who was there for Josh Allen’s Buffalo transformation.
Milroe will get great guidance from Wilson, who can help him with his anticipation, and Winston, who can show him how to drive the football confidently.
Trying to wait until round three does not guarantee this talent level, and no guarantees are attached to 2026.
In this mock draft, Brugler had Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart going ahead of Milroe, which is wild, but thanks to the Browns, Milroe is there for the taking.
Interestingly, Brugler had Milroe ranked behind Dart and Louisville’s Tyler Shough, but he took Milroe before Shough because he thought it was probably the fit.
The Giants could have gone defensive tackle or offensive guard, but this is an investment in the future with a stock with infinite growth potential.
Round 3 (65). RB Kaleb Johnson, Iowa (Grade: C+)
The lower grade is less about Kaleb Johnson, the third-ranked running back on Brugler’s big board, and more about all of the defensive tackle and offensive guard talents that went off the board between pick 65 and the team’s next pick at 99.
Johnson is a bigger back and has legit three-down ability. He may not be a burner but is tough to catch from behind.
The intrigue of reuniting Johnson with his Iowa position coach, Ladell Betts, now the Giants' running backs coach, is interesting, but there would have been other big backs available at 99 or even in the fourth round who could have been just as good a complement to Tyrone Tracy, Jr.
Round 3 (99). DT Jamaree Caldwell, Oregon (Grade: C)
Jamaree Caldwell’s best position in the league is as a nose guard, where he can be a line displacer, knocking back smaller guards and centers.
Brugler’s 18th-ranked defensive tackle can anchor against double teams on the inside, but he does not offer much as a pass rusher.
This selection is tough because he would likely need to play wider next to Lawrence, when the team already has better options for that role, or Caldwell would have to grab snaps when Lawrence goes off the field.
More condemning is that Tennessee defensive tackle Omar Norman-Lott and West Virginia guard Wyatt Milum were still on the board and were picked immediately following Caldwell.
Round 4 (105). OT/G Jalen Rivers, Miami (Grade: B-)
Rivers, the ninth-ranked guard by Brugler, is a big, talented, young developmental lineman who would probably be ranked higher if he didn't deal with so many injuries.
Playing guard and tackle while at Miami gives him position flexibility. His footwork is a little junky and will need refining, but he has a long frame and great size to absorb bull rushes from defenders.
He can be a quality run blocker but needs a little more power to drive defenders off their spots. This is a solid pickup for a guy who had the potential to become a starter on the interior.
Round 5 (154). WR Arian Smith, Georgia (Grade: C+)
The Giants add more speed to the receiver room with the selection of Smith, the 20th-ranked receiver on Brugler’s board.
Smith was a non-factor for four seasons with the Bulldogs but took advantage of his fifth season and became a big-play receiver.
He can also be deadly on quick screens. Adding world-class speed is never a bad thing, but if the Giants were going to get a speed receiver with limited route experience, Dont’e Thornton was still on the board. He is a more consistent 6-foot-4, 205-pound Smith.
Round 7 (219). LB Jay Higgins, Iowa (Grade: A)
In the draft's final round, teams should be looking for extreme potential or production. The latter is where Higgins, the 22nd-ranked linebacker on Brugler’s board, fits in.
He will not wow anyone with his measurables. He is the size of a strong safety and not the most athletic guy, but over the past two seasons, he has been a tackling machine, notching 295 tackles, including 132 solo tackles.
He gets to the football consistently. He plays linebacker like a running back, looking for contact when they get through the hole. That could make for a great special teams player who could possibly find his way into the rotation.
Round 7 (246). OT Ajani Cornelius, Oregon (Grade: B)
Cornelius, the 20th-ranked tackle on the board, is another collegiate who comes to the NFL with experience.
He is a right tackle and has racked up 50 starts at the position, so there is no doubt about where he should operate in the league. He has a strong base and works well with his hands, but his footwork is a little slow.
He should be able to lean on defenders well. He has found a way to overcome his athletic limitations while competing against elite defensive lines in the Big 10.
The Giants addressed tackle in the offseason with Stone Forsythe and James Hudson III, and they currently seem to have a logjam there. So, it would be interesting to see if Cornelius were the pick, would he have a chance to stick, or would he head to the practice squad?
