New Mock Draft Sees Giants Making Big Trade to Get Their Quarterback
The last time the New York Giants made a blockbuster trade for the No. 1 overall pick, they acquired a prospect who ultimately became the greatest quarterback in franchise history.
There is no guarantee the organization will get the next Eli Manning this April, but general manager Joe Schoen could be tempted to try. And that’s what Joe DeLeone of Pro Football Network has the Giants doing in his latest mock draft.
DeLeone projects the Giants will move up from No. 3 to No. 1 and take Miami Hurricanes star Cam Ward in a deal that would potentially see the Giants part with their 2025 and 2026 second-rounders.
There are mixed opinions among draft analysts about whether any quarterbacks in this class are worth trading up for. Still, it’s understandable why a quarterback-needy team under pressure to win games in 2025 might consider doing so.
If the Giants are truly in love with Ward, it might be worth it to sacrifice a couple of Day 2 picks. While rookie quarterbacks usually sit for a few games or a season when first drafted so they can acclimate–Manning did so when the Giants acquired him–some exceptions can come in immediately and hit the ground running.
Jayden Daniels (Washington) and Bo Nix (Denver) are exceptions, and both led their respective teams to playoff berths. A talented rookie quarterback can instantly transform a squad, as those two young signal callers showed possible.
Giants co-owner John Mara has said he wants to see progress in the team’s direction next year and was running low on patience with the rebuild’s stall. A player who can serve as an emergency antidote next season while providing a long-term cure for an ailing team is rare. Ward is a rare prospect himself, however.
Cam Ward had an unconventional path to the NFL Draft
Ward, a 6-foot-2, 223-pound Texas native, took the road less traveled on his way to becoming the consensus top-ranked signal caller in his draft class.
The zero-star recruit began his college career at Incarnate Word, where he thrived, and then transferred to Washington State ahead of the 2022 season. After displaying a big arm and noteworthy playmaking skills for two years in the Pac-12, he jumped to Miami.
That is when Ward blossomed into full stardom. He completed more than 67 percent of his passes and threw for 4,313 yards and 39 touchdowns while tossing only seven interceptions in 13 games last season. The 22-year-old benefited from a dependable offensive line, but when under pressure, he used his legs to keep the play alive.
Simply put, Cam Ward boasts many traits executives seek in a modern quarterback. He is flawed, to be clear, with a penchant for making risky passes into tight windows rather than opting for the smarter yet less rewarding short throw. However, his ceiling is high enough to convince teams he is worth snatching if the opportunity presents itself.
According to most mock drafts, the Giants are unlikely to get that chance in the first round. If they want Ward, they will probably have to create their opportunity, as DeLeone suggests.
The decision to trade up would put careers on the line and significantly impact the team's future. But considering how the last two years have gone in the Meadowlands, the ship is already sinking. Maybe Ward is the life raft New York has been searching for in the post-Manning era.