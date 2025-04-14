New Mock Poses Ideal Scenario for Giants in Round 1
A brutal 2025 schedule of opponents, including matchups against the AFC West and NFC North divisions, in addition to facing the NFC East, plus lingering questions about the Giants' quarterback situation, has many people still feeling skeptical about the New York Giants.
A successful NFL Draft could round out the most crucial offseason in general manager Joe Schoen's career and set up Big Blue for a welcome breakthrough. The locker room comprises a solid mixture of potential stars and steady contributors. There are some problem areas that could use some sprucing up, but maybe the No. 3 pick offers a quick solution.
NFL.com's Lance Zierlein sees the most versatile prospect in the 2025 class as someone who can help address at least one of the Giants' remaining roster concerns. The draft analyst projects Travis Hunter to New York in his third mock draft, behind Miami quarterback Cam Ward and Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter, respectively.
"It seems likely that the Giants will get phone calls from teams looking to move up into this spot, but sitting tight and taking a player who could impact Brian Daboll's team on either (or both?) sides of the ball is the play," Zierlein said.
Will Giants jump on Hunter if he is available at No. 3?
Hunter can potentially strengthen an already promising secondary and make explosive plays on offense alongside Malik Nabers. If the coaching staff allowed him, the 2024 Heisman Trophy winner could attempt to impact two major phases of the game.
But New York might not even have the chance to play him at cornerback and wide receiver. The growing thought is that the Cleveland Browns are likely, as of now, to take Hunter with the No. 2 selection.
Zierlein predicted otherwise when he published his latest mock, illustrating the varying opinions this prospect pool is evoking from analysts. Whether or not Hunter is on the board when the Giants pick, Schoen will seemingly have a choice between a highly lauded defensive player or QB Shedeur Sanders.
Hunter might have the fewest questions in the present, though. Carter sustained a stress reaction in his foot, which kept him off the field for much of the pre-draft process (though it was reported that his medical recheck showed the stress reaction was no longer an issue).
Sanders would presumably receive limited opportunities under center next season, considering Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston are on the roster.
Hunter could contribute immediately and is not facing health concerns at this time. He is also an incredibly easy athlete to sell to the New York market. The 21-year-old's dual skill set is a must-see attraction wherever he lands in the draft, but it would command new levels of attention in the Big Apple.
Although the organization's focus should be on the field, one cannot underestimate the appeal of star power on decision-makers. Perhaps Hunter contains the perfect blend of productivity and magnetism.
Lance Zierlein clearly envisions him as a nice fit for the Giants. We will soon discover if the Giants also get the chance to make that determination.
JOIN US ON SOCIAL MEDIA! Follow and like us on Facebook. Don't forget to check out our YouTube channel. And if you want to send a letter to our mailbag, you can do so here.