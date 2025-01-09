New York Giants 2025 Mock Draft v3.0: Trade Alert!
The New York Giants have the third overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft after putting their fanbase through one of the least enjoyable seasons in the franchise’s 100-year history.
General Manager Joe Schoen and Head Coach Brian Daboll will return for the 2025 season and will have at least one more chance to prove they can take this team back to the playoffs.
For Schoen and Daboll, finding and developing a franchise quarterback is a must, but so too is adding to what has shaped up to be a promising-looking core group of young players.
Since we know the Giants are drafting third, let’s run through a seven-round Giants mock draft, for which we used the PFF Mock Draft simulator. We’ll continue to run mock drafts every so often, starting with this one in which we propose a “little” trade.
R1, No. 2 : QB Cam Ward, Miami
TRADE: Giants send picks 3 and 65, a 2026 second-round pick, and a 2027 second round pick to the Cleveland Browns for the second overall pick in 2025..
Are you mad yet? I get it. It’s a steep price to pay to move up one spot, but it’s important to remember two things: the trade-up is for a quarterback, and the purpose of trading up is to avoid another team trading in front of the Giants.
Personally, I would be fine sitting at third overall and taking the best player available, but with Schoen and Daboll getting another year without Daniel Jones, I think they will feel the pressure to get a quarterback.
Ward is the class's best home run option. He needs to clean up some things that lower his floor, but his ceiling is ridiculous.
With the arm to make any throw asked of him, the legs to extend plays, and a seemingly never-bothered demeanor, he’s the guy that teams should take if they want to swing on potential.
R2, No. 34: CB Shavon Revel, East Carolina
The Giants have spent far too long ignoring the obvious need for multiple quality outside cornerbacks, and that ends in this mock draft universe.
Shavon Revel still has the potential to be a first-round pick at cornerback despite tearing his ACL in early September. At 6-foot-3 and 193 pounds, Revel has the size to line up on the outside and the athleticism to hang with NFL receivers.
Revel had a dominant 2023 season for the Pirates and was off to another hot start in 2024 before getting injured.
R4, No. 104: Florida OT Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson, Florida
The Giants have dealt with incessant injuries along the offensive line and should spend some draft capital to address their depth there.
Brandon Crenshaw-Dickson was a three-year starter at San Diego State before transferring to Florida to put out film against SEC competition.
And boy did he put some impressive tape out there. Crenshaw-Dickson allowed just one sack and 12 pressures in 2024, including a zero-pressure performance against the top pass defense in the country (Texas).
The ability to contribute at both tackle spots gives the Giants the positional versatility they love on the offensive line while also allowing them to move other players along the line.
R5, No. 153: WR Kyren Lacy, LSU
It worked in 2024, so why not use another draft pick in 2025 on an LSU wide receiver?
Kyren Lacy has the size and physical traits to play as an inside-out option and has now had two productive seasons in the SEC after transferring in from Louisiana.
Despite the quarterback change from Jayden Daniels to Garrett Nussmeier, Lacy's film showed him being able to create separation downfield.
R7, No. 217: RB Kaytron Allen, Penn State
Kaytron Allen hasn’t officially announced his decision to declare for the NFL Draft yet, but he is expected to declare once Penn State is done playing.
Allen has been a significant contributor for three years and hit the 1,000-yard mark in 2024.
Playing in Penn State’s offense has given Allen the experience in a versatile blocking scheme like the Giants have tried to have.
Tyrone Tracy, Jr. was a fantastic find on Day 3 for the Giants, but there needs to be more in the room with him. Allen has proven that he can make men miss in space or run through poor tackles.
R7, No. 243: DL Thor Griffith, Louisville
Griffith sure does have a good football name, doesn’t he? He has also put out some strong film throughout his college career, which began at Harvard before moving to Louisville.
The Giants need to find someone to produce next to Dexter Lawrence on their defensive line. While the expectation shouldn’t be to find that late on Day 3, Griffith is at least a swing on someone with insane athletic ability.
Griffith made The Athletic’s Freaks List for benching 225 pounds 45 times (that would be tied for third-best in NFL combine history).
He also ran a 4.95 40-yard dash (81st percentile for an IDL) with a 1.65 10-yard split (93rd percentile for an IDL).
R7, No. 255: QB Brady Cook, Missouri
Some might not like the idea of double-dipping at quarterback, but this is one where a good Day 3 option happened to be available, plus the Giants really need to revamp their quarterback room.
Brady Cook is someone that I thought would declare after a very strong 2023 season but came back for one more year in 2024 which ended up being an injury-filled season where he played but wasn’t healthy.
Cook has one of the best deep balls in college football. He can throw over defenses and drop the ball in the bucket for his receivers.
When healthy, Cook is athletic enough to be a scrambling threat and to pull the ball occasionally on option plays.
Add to the quarterback room and have a more viable long-term backup option than DeVito.
Final Thoughts
The trade will be felt in this class but the Giants will likely feel pressure to go get their guy and the fact remains that paying a premium for a quarterback is a real thing in the NFL.
Adding Ward as their franchise quarterback, given his big-play ability behind a solid offensive line when healthy, and some playmakers at the skill position groups would give the Giants, who had the second-worst scoring offense in 2024, a respectable offense.
Revel could come in and start from Day 1, and Griffith has enough athleticism to consider him an upside swing.
I think free agency is better suited for defensive players through the roster-building process, and the Giants could be more active there.
