New York Giants Draft Prospect Profile: TE Elijah Arroyo, Miami (Fla.)
Elijah Arroyo is oozing with upside and adds a vertical element that’s difficult for defenses to guard despite being limited due to injuries.
Elijah Arroyo, TE
- Height: 6’5”
- Weight: 250 lbs
- Class: RS-Junior
- School: Miami
- Hand size: 10”
- Arm length: 33”
- Bench Press: 22 reps
- STATS
A former four-star recruit out of Independence High School in Frisco, Texas, where he was the 22nd recruit from his state and the fourth tight end during the 2021 recruiting cycle. Arroyo started one year at Miami as a move tight end in Shannon Dawson’s RPO-based system, with Cam Ward as quarterback.
Arroyo was 220 pounds when he first arrived on campus in Miami. He was able to put on thirty pounds and maintained his elite athletic ability throughout his college career.
Arroyo missed most of the 2022 and 2023 seasons with a torn left ACL, but was a Second-Team All-ACC nominee in his 13 games started during the 2024 season. He attended the 2025 Reese’s Senior Bowl but did not test at the combine due to a minor ailment.
Strengths
- Insanely controlled athlete for his size/length
- Hit an in-game time of 21.8 MPH
- Fluid – no stiffness – with excellent burst
- Good overall speed and acceleration
- Long strider who chews into cushion
- Smart route runner vs. zone – gets away from defender’s quickly gets north-to-south
- Dangerous three-level threat
- Big play threat – 34.3% of catches went for 20+ yards
- Very good hands – only has one career drop
- Hands are soft and appear effortless when catching
- Locates and tracks well – acrobatic catch ability
- Catches in stride well and does not lose momentum – vertical threat
- Tough at the catch point – has a rebounder’s mentality
- Competitive blocker with solid overall effectiveness
- A true mismatch nightmare at tight end
Weaknesses
- Only one year of production in college
- Footwork on the LOS with release packages will need to be displayed more consistently
- Was rarely tasked to make contested catches
- Catches in traffic remain a question mark
- Creating YAC in traffic remains a question mark
- Tries hard as a blocker, but must get more effective
- Hands are wide and need to be more precise
- Missed most of 2022 and 2023 after tearing his left ACL
Summary
Elijah Arroyo is oozing with upside and adds a vertical element that’s difficult for defenses to guard, albeit his resume is short. He has an effortless way of high-pointing footballs and plucking them out of the air with grace, but rarely was he tasked to do so with defenders in tight coverage.
Arroyo will not have nearly as much space to operate in the NFL that he enjoyed in college with Cam Ward. Nevertheless, Arroyo is worth a dice roll due to upside, his athletic ability, and his projectable traits.
The Giants spent an early day three pick on Theo Johnson last year. New York is not giving up on Johnson, but pairing Johnson with Arroyo – who they had in on a Top-30 visit – would give the Giants a unique 12 personnel package.
If there’s one thing Joe Schoen has focused on this off-season, it’s giving Brian Daboll’s offense the ability to create explosive plays. No tight end helped their offense achieve that like Elijah Arroyo did for the Miami Hurricanes.
Arroyo would add a seam stretcher to pair with Johnson and Malik Nabers, which would allow New York to consistently threaten defenses from condensed – heavier – personnel.
Arroyo’s injury history and lack of production are question marks, but few players are as controlled and fluid as Arroyo at the tight end position. In the right system, Arroyo has an incredibly high ceiling.
GRADE: 6.25