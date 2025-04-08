Report: Miami Hurricanes TE Elijah Arroyo to Visit Giants Wednesday
The New York Giants have been busy attending pro days and hosting top-30 visits. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the latest incoming top 30 visit is Miami tight end Elijah Arroyo, due in East Rutherford on Wednesday.
Arroyo, 6-feet-4 and 235 pounds, played four seasons for the Hurricanes, appearing in 36 games over that span. He has 46 career receptions for 753 yards and eight touchdowns but has dealt with knee issues that robbed him of chunks of his 2022 and 2023 seasons.
NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein lauded Arroyo for his willingness as a blocker and his sure hands in traffic but also suggested that the Frisco, Texas native is more of a developmental prospect.
“His technique and play strength will need upgrading. He’s an average athlete who struggles to beat man coverage but appeared to get faster and more fluid as the 2024 season wore on.
“Arroyo is a move tight end whose medical and athletic testing need to check out to give him a legitimate shot at being a productive pro.”
Emory Hunt of Football Game Plan and CBS Sports lauded Arroyo for being the “most consistent tight end” at the Senior Bowl. He also praised Arroyo for being “very good in the open field” once he got the ball in his hands and for getting himself open.
However, Hunt's most glaring negative criticism of Arroyo concerns the young man's blocking, technique, and execution, which Hunt describes as “all over the place.”
This suggests Arroyo is a developmental prospect who needs at least a year’s worth of coaching to smooth out his rough spots.
Not that the Giants appear to be in any hurry regarding the tight end position, at least not for this year. Their tight end room comprises projected starter Theo Johnson and backups Daniel Bellinger, Chris Manhertz, and Greg Dulcich.
Bellinger is entering the final year of his rookie contract, and Manhertz, who was more of a blocker for the Giants, just re-upped this offseason on a one-year deal.
Schefter also added that Arroyo was scheduled to visit the Texans on Monda) and the Browns on Tuesday.
