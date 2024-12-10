New York Giants Land Quarterback of Future in New Mock Draft
The New York Giants are facing a critical crossroads in their search for a long-term quarterback solution, and their 2025 NFL Draft selection could be the key to revitalizing their franchise.
With a dismal 2-11 record heading into Week 15 of the 2024 season, the Giants currently hold the No. 2 overall pick in the upcoming draft and have been projected in The Athletic's mock draft to select Shedeur Sanders, the standout quarterback from the University of Colorado.
Sanders' arrival would give the Giants a legitimate chance to reshape their future and bring stability to a position that has been a primary source of frustration in recent years. He was nothing short of sensational during his final season in Colorado.
After transferring from Jackson State, where he earned four offensive SWAC honors, Sanders quickly proved that he could excel in the Power Five. In his 2024 season, he threw for 3,926 yards, with 35 touchdowns and just eight interceptions, while leading the Buffaloes to a top-25 finish.
His performance solidified his place among the elite quarterbacks in college football and earned him the prestigious Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, given annually to the nation's best upperclassman quarterback.
Sanders has demonstrated the ability to perform under pressure, showing poise in the pocket and quick decision-making that has set him apart from many of his peers.
His strong arm, accuracy on deep throws, and 74.2% completion rate highlight his effectiveness as a passer. Additionally, his four rushing touchdowns this season showcase his athleticism.
Sanders' leadership has been a key factor in Colorado's success this season, and it is a quality that will undoubtedly translate to the NFL.
With his college career soon behind him, Sanders is ready to take on the challenge of playing at the next level and potentially becoming a franchise quarterback for the Giants.
The Giants' quarterback struggles have been an issue this season. After the release of Daniel Jones, the Giants turned towards the depth chart. Backup quarterback Tommy DeVito showed brief flashes of promise but has primarily been inconsistent, failing to execute the offense effectively.
In his debut against the Buccaneers, DeVito threw for 189 yards with no touchdowns and was sacked four times. However, a right forearm injury led the team to turn to veteran Drew Lock.
In his two starts, Lock has thrown for 405 yards, and has no touchdowns, two interceptions, and has been sacked eight times. The absence of a reliable quarterback has kept the Giants mired in inconsistency and rendered them uncompetitive in the NFC East.
With their playoff hopes dashed long ago and the team needing a rebuild, the Giants currently sit with the No. 2 overall pick where they are set up to select Sanders, a quarterback with the potential to be a true franchise player at their most important position.