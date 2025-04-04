New York Giants Mock Draft Features Bold Trade Aimed at Increasing Overall Value
We’ve been conducting mock drafts for the New York Giants all offseason, taking different approaches to the team-building process. In this latest iteration, we will work through this draft to add the best players available at positions of need.
For this mock, I used the PFF mock draft simulator.
R1, P3: Colorado CB/WR Travis Hunter
It would be a steal for the Giants to add Travis Hunter, the best player in the draft, with the third pick. There’s been talk about whether Hunter is better as a cornerback or receiver and to what extent he could contribute at both spots.
If it were my call, I would look to have him as a starting cornerback who plays rotational snaps with designed touches offensively.
Following the addition of Paulson Adebo in free agency, the Giants could have Hunter play rotationally on both sides of the ball and ease him into a more full-time role wherever they see best.
Having someone as talented, dynamic, and versatile as Hunter would give the Giants plenty of freedom to determine what approach would put them in a better position to win.
R2, P34: LSU EDGE Bradyn Swinson
Bradyn Swinson is a jack of all trades, master of none right now, who has a deep toolbox as a pass-rusher off the edge.
The Giants added Chauncey Golston to free agency this year to create a solid third-edge rusher behind Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux, who is entering the last year of his rookie contract.
(Thibodeaux’s option year will likely be exercised, but we don’t see the Giants extending him this year to get ahead of the huge cap hit he would have once his option year is extended.)
Drafting Swinson gives the Giants someone who could contribute in a rotational role as a pass-rushing specialist for a year or two before taking on a more significant role in the long term.
Swinson had productive years as a pass-rusher in both seasons at LSU, with 82 pressures and 11 sacks.
TRADE: NYG trades 3.65 to NO for 3.71, 4.131, 7.248
R3, P71: Texas IDL Alfred Collins
There were no players I felt were good enough picks with the 65th overall pick, so I traded down, accumulated more picks, and stayed within range to draft a contributor.
At 6-foot-6 and 332 pounds, very few players possess the physical tools that Alfred Collins brings.
Collins will need work to become a more consistent presence in opposing offenses' backfields, but he has the size and skill to play anywhere on this Giants' front, depending on the situation.
Pairing him on the interior with Dexter Lawrence and the Burns/Thibodeaux duo on the edge would give Collins virtually guaranteed single teams.
R3, P99: Ohio State QB Will Howard
It’s no secret that I’ve been a fan of adding quarterback Will Howard late on Day 2 or early on Day 3 as a long-term backup with average-starter potential that could fit in this offense.
Howard's College Football Playoff run involved going through Tennessee, Oregon, Texas, and Notre Dame to hoist the trophy at the end.
In that four-game stretch, Howard played with the most poise of his career and had his offense operating at a masterful level.
Howard threw for 1,150 yards, eight touchdowns, and just two interceptions while completing 75.2% of his passes in the playoffs. He also gained 13 first downs with his legs during that span.
I don’t think Howard has franchise quarterback potential, but he has the skill set to operate Brian Daboll’s offense consistently and would be a nice developmental project for the Giants.
R4, P105: Miami (FL) RB Damien Martinez
The Giants' running back room has an explosive ball carrier in Tyrone Tracy but could use an absolute hammer like Damien Martinez.
Martinez is a solid but not great athlete who does his damage with vision, acceleration, and relentless leg drive through contact.
In space, defensive backs and more undersized linebackers will have a hard time bringing him down if he’s got downhill momentum.
Martinez has lead-back potential, but the worst-case scenario is that he should still be a fairly reliable contributor.
R4, P131: Oklahoma S Billy Bowman Jr.
I will never quit picking Billy Bowman Jr on Day 3 for the Giants. I think he’s one of the best value safeties in the class, and even with the Jevon Holland signing, that shouldn’t rule out adding the best player available.
Bowman could step in immediately as a rotational piece in the secondary at both safety spots with long-term upside as a starter, something that Dane Belton hasn’t been quite able to achieve in three seasons.
Throughout his college career, Bowman was productive and brought an attacking mindset to the Giants' secondary that they’ve lacked in recent years.
R5, P154: Washington State WR Kyle Williams
Kyle Williams has become a bit of a draft media darling, but I’m still not sold that the NFL will feel the same way about him that others do.
After an incredibly productive two years at Washington State, during which Williams threw for 131 catches, 2,038 yards, and 20 touchdowns, it’s easy to see why people fall in love with the box score.
Williams is a deep threat who could also be used on designed underneath touches, but I wouldn’t consider him a starting-caliber receiver.
Williams could challenge Jalin Hyatt for his role but has a more translatable skill set in the modern game than Hyatt for his ability to play underneath.
R7, P219: Cal LB Teddye Buchanan
There are few if any, linebackers that I value more on day three than Cal’s Teddy Buchanan.
Buchanan was a driving force of that Cal defense, and his versatility in coverage would make him an asset in obvious passing situations early on. He also can contribute to special teams.
On Day 3, I think teams should add linebackers with special teams value who can fill a defensive role, and Buchanan is near the top of my list there.
R7, P246: Nebraska CB Tommi Hill
It's a classic Day 3 double-dip to add another body to the cornerback room that fits the Giants' defensive scheme.
Tommi Hill has measurables that make him an enticing addition to the room, although he dealt with some injury issues in 2024 and, despite being 23 years old, doesn’t have much experience.
With Hill’s size and athletic ability, he should be able to step in and fit Shane Bowen’s defense as a depth piece on the outside.
R7, P248 : Memphis WR Roc Taylor
The Giants wide receiver room lacks size in their depth, and Roc Taylor could help address that need.
Taylor might not have the plus athletic traits to consistently create separation, but he’s shown the ability to make catches through contact so far and could earn a spot on the bottom of the roster or practice squad.
In 2024, the Giants brought in veterans like Allen Robinson and Myles Boykin for outside receiver depth that can move the sticks. In 2025, Day 3 could be the day to make that move.
FINAL THOUGHTS
The overall point of this mock, and many before, has been to add talent to this roster and make it a more competitive team for 2025 and beyond.
With an elite prospect like Hunter in the mix and other immediate contributors like Swinson, Collins, Martinez, and Bowman, this roster would be better equipped to handle a demanding schedule.
Free agency saw the Giants add talent ready to make an impact immediately, and now, a draft like this would help raise the team's ceiling for 2025 while raising the floor for the future.
