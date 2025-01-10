New York Giants Three-Roud Mock Draft: The "K.I.S.S." Version
I’ve long been reluctant to do mock drafts this early because I like to see how free agency plays out—often, a glaring need gets resolved in the first week or two of free agency.
But since many of you asked for my mock draft, I figured I’d give you a three-round version since I’m still trying to get up to speed on all the names and such. I’ve used Pro Football Network’s mock draft simulator for this three-round mock.
Of note, the Giants only draft picks (currently, at least) that are in the top 100 are the first three picks. The Giants pick third in the first round, second in the second round, and first in the third round. Theoretically, they should be able to get three instant contributors from the first three rounds.
So in approaching this three-round mock draft, I took the K.I.S.S. approach--no, not the rock band, but the acronym Keep It Simple, Silly.
So here we go… mock away!
Round 1, Pick 3: CB/WR Travis Hunter (6-1, 185 pounds, Colorado)
Yes, the Giants need a quarterback in the worst way, and I briefly thought about trading up to ensure they get one of Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders, both of whom went first and second in this simulation.
I also received an offer from the Cardinals to move down to Pick 16, which would have given me Pick 47 and the Cardinals’ second—and third-round picks in 2026.
No dice, folks. I don’t think this needs to be complicated, and I don't think we need to be cute in this scenario, even though this team has a host of needs.
(The Giants also have a lot of cap space to fill some of those needs; had their cap space been limited, I might have given a trade a little more thought.
That said, I selected Colorado two-way star and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, arguably the best overall player in this draft. The Giants need a CB1 in the worst way, so I’d be looking at Hunter for that role.
But, with them also likely to lose receiver Darius Slayton in free agency, I could see having a small select package of plays for Hunter on offense where I believe he can be deployed both in the slot and on the boundary.
Hunter’s two-way versatility alone makes him an amazing value at No. 3 overall and a no-brainer if he's there at No. 3.
Round 2, Pick 34: IDL Kenneth Grant (6-3, 339 pounds, Michigan)
Again, I had two trade offers to move down, one from Buffalo, who offered Picks 61 and 62 and their 2026 fourth-rounder, and one from Carolina, who offered Pick 54 and their 2026 second-rounder.
Admittedly, the thought of picking up an extra pick in the top 100 in this mock draft courtesy of Buffalo was very tempting, but again, at this point in time, I’m not looking to get cute or creative.
Quarterback Jalen Milroe (Alabama) was available in this round, but so too was defensive tackle Kenneth Grant, a top-five interior defensive line prospect.
You’ve no doubt seen me write that Dexter Lawrence II can’t do it all by himself on the defensive line and that the Giants need to beef up their trenches on both sides of the ball.
Grant has position flexibility in that he can line up over the A-gap or the B-gap with success. He’s a classic space eater who often draws double-team blocks and has better-than-average explosiveness and raw power to be a disruptor.
His numbers don’t exactly jump off the charts – 69 total tackles (12 tackles for loss) in 41 games played and just 6.5 sacks to go with 10 pass breakups. But again, the Giants defense needs help in the trenches, and Grant was too tempting to pass up here.
Round 3, No. 65: SAF Andrew Mukuba (6-0, 190 lbs. Texas)
Yup, more trade offers, including one from the Steelers (No. 84 and a 2026 third rounder), and one from the Jets (No. 95 and No. 107).
Milroe is still on the board, and believe me, I was tempted. But that said, what I think the Giants might do is really open up the checkbook to land a veteran bridge quarterback whom I could see getting a three-year deal with an out after two years. If they do draft a quarterback (which I think they will), do so on Day 3.
Again, this team has a lot of needs and it would behoove them to find guys who can be Day 1 contributors.
And I think one of the sneaky needs that we’re not yet discussing (but should be) is at safety, where Jason Pinnock is going to hit free agency (and I’m not so certain he returns), which would leave the Giants with Dane Belton and Tyler Nubin as their top two safeties.
So that’s where I’m going with this pick, my choice being Texas safety Andrew Mukuba. Mukuba can play in the box or deep, and also has experience in the slot.
Final Thoughts
It will be interesting to see if Penn State quarterback Drew Allar changes his mind and decides to declare for the draft. Obviously if that were to happen, we could be looking at three quarterback prospects with first round grades, and that would likely change any mock draft.
Given how this three-round mock draft worked out, I think it addresses several glaring needs with good value.
But as we go through the coming weeks and see how these draft prospects perform in the college All-Star games, the combine, and pro days, and as we see what the Giants do in free agency, things should start to crystalize further when it comes to the draft.