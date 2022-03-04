NFL Combine Day 1 Winners and Observations

Coach Gene Clemons has your list Day 1 players at the combine that helped their draft stock.

Receivers won the day on the first day of on-field workouts, and the old saying is that speed kills, and apparently, it was a massacre in Indianapolis on Thursday.

Nine receivers logged official 40-yard dash times under 4.4 seconds. For all of the players who decided not to participate in the drills, these numbers made it increasingly difficult to look impressive as they cherry-picked which things they would or would not do.

When you prepare for the combine, and you know this is the marquee event of the proceedings, you have to show up and show out. These receivers showed out so much that it made excellent times look pedestrian.

Here is a list of guys who went sub 4.4:

Tyquan Thornton, Baylor: 4.28

Velus Jones, Tennessee: 4.31

Calvin Austin III, Memphis 4.32

Alec Pierce, Cincinnati: 4.33

Danny Gray, SMU: 4.33

Bo Melton, Rutgers: 4.34

Christian Watson, North Dakota State: 4.36

Garrett Wilson, Ohio State 4.38

Chris Olave, Ohio State 4.39

Most of these players flashed elite-level speed on film, but it is fair to say that nobody believed they would all go sub 4.4 seconds.

A few prospects that we told Giants fans to keep their eyes on for Day 1 performed decently but still left questions.

Wan’Dale Robinson’s 4.44 40-yard dash would have looked good in any other year, but it is still one that will help his stock. His vertical jump was 34.5 inches, and his broad jump was 9.8. While he looked physically stronger, he did not do the bench press, so we are left to assume that he is still working on that part of his game.

Tre Turner ran a 4.51 forty and did not produce any eye-popping performances in the other drills or on-field workouts. He didn't hurt his status, but he also did not improve it.

Isaiah Likely and Tre McBride only participated in the vertical jump and 20-yard shuttle, so their day was inconclusive. Ultimately they allowed other tight ends to close on them.

Here are a few more winners from Day 1 of the combine workouts.

WR Calvin Austin III, Memphis

How "tall" is a 4.32 forty? How "big" is a 39-inch vertical (third-best among receivers) and 11-foot 3-inch broad jump (second-best in the group)? Hong "long" is a 4.07 short shuttle (best in the group)?

While so many focused on Austin’s size (5’8” and 170 pounds), Austin focused on setting the drills on fire. He did just that and warrants evaluators going to take another look at him and how that level of athleticism could be used in their offense.

WR Christian Watson, North Dakota State

There were no size issues with Christian Watson, and nobody will argue how impactful he was for the Bison. The question is, how athletic is he?

The answer is extremely. Yes, Watson was one of the nine sub-4.4 receivers, but he also exploded in the vertical jump (38.5 inches) and a group best in the broad jump (11 feet 4 inches).

His stock continues to rise after a really good Senior Bowl and great on-field performance. There’s also no doubt that Cooper Kupp’s effectiveness in the NFL with the Rams will give Watson an even further boost on draft day. He has moved into the conversation with the other top receivers in this draft class.

TE Chig Okonkwo, Maryland

While some of the other highly touted names at the position sat out the forty-yard dash, Okonkwo went out and laid down a 4.52 forty-yard dash time which was the best amongst all tight ends and faster than many receivers.

His 35.5-inch vertical was the second-highest in the group. He looked smooth going through the gauntlet and comfortable catching the football. He will have evaluators talking if he could be an option if they decide to go another way with an early day two draft pick. He has put himself into the conversation with the top guys.

QB Malik Willis, Liberty

With all due respect to Desmond Ridder performing better than many receivers in the combine testing, Willis showed off superior arm talent.

Was he perfect? No. Was he impressive? Absolutely. The ball left his hand effortlessly. The arch on his deep ball was beautiful, and the ball reached the hands of receivers on short routes as quick as a handoff.

When you combine this with his impressive practices at the senior bowl and the film from the last two seasons, there's no doubt he is QB1.

Now the questions begin as to where he will land. Many decision-makers are falling in love with his ability as a passer, which is great because that means his ability as a runner is not affecting evaluators' judgment but is instead seen as an extra asset.

Join the Giants Country Community