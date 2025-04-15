NFL Insider Weighs in with Latest on Giants Potential First Round Pick
In the endless debate about how the top-five picks in the 2025 NFL Draft will go later month–that is after the Tennessee Titans do the inevitable and take Miami quarterback Cam Ward–the primary focus of concern continues to circle the Cleveland Browns at No. 2 and New York Giants behind them.
For months, the biggest problem facing the Giants was whether they would have to stress over the prospect of the class’s top two quarterbacks, Ward and Sheduer Sanders, going off the board in the first two picks if the Browns, who are still a needy team at the position, stole the Colorado arm in consecutive selections.
Now, it seems the air in the room has changed significantly for both franchises who might not be as invested in this year’s slew of quarterbacks, at least not as early as many previously thought.
As the commissioner is set to take the draft stage in a few weeks, the biggest stalemate feels more like it could revolve around the exact order in which the two teams select cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter and edge rusher Abdul Carter, the two highest graded prospects, off the board.
Several recent reports have claimed that the Browns might steal Hunter at the second spot to add the Heisman-winning double man to their wide receiver corps as a flashy vertical target. They might then explore their quarterback options in round two or through a draft night trade back into the first round.
This potential framework could enable the Giants to choose between Carter and taking their gamble on Shedeur Sanders at No. 3 if they are still considering landing their franchise signal caller that high.
Given how desperate the Giants’ brass is to save their jobs in 2025, the dilemma is a tough yet tempting one that could alleviate some stress and buy time for the regime in the short or long term, depending on their preferred direction.
However, veteran SI NFL insider Albert Breer, on his show, The Breer Report, discussed his latest draft takeaways this week, and he suggested the Giants' approach to handling their fateful choice could very well model the same equation as Cleveland is showing.
The main reason for that notion is standing right in front of their faces with the current group of gunslingers they already have assembled under the roof of 1925 Giants Drive.
“At No. 3, I think the equation is much of the same for the New York Giants,” Breer said. “But I do think the smoking gun for the Giants is a little bit different, though.”
“I think the smoking gun is how they’ve built their quarterback room, where you have Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston. They both have heavy playtime incentives in their contracts and their futures, not only in the NFL but in how much they make, are tied to how much they play.
“That doesn’t mean you can’t go and put a young quarterback in that room, but I just don’t think it’s one that is conducive to a young quarterback playing though.”
Ever since their disgraceful 2024 season ended, everything about the Giants’ situation has screamed that things would not be conducive to opening the following campaign with a new rookie quarterback.
It started with John Mara's “I’ve seen enough” declaration, in which he stated his expectations for the Giants to push forth a much more competitive product or changes would have to come. Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll were thus thrust into very hot seats. They have since acted accordingly to upgrade the roster and give themselves a chance to last the entire season.
Their widely publicized efforts at the quarterback position seemed to show very quickly that they wouldn't take the easy route and just hedge their futures on a potential rookie prospect in what has been ruled a much thinner talent pool than the year before.
That meant knocking on the door of Matthew Stafford and the Rams to see if they could work out a trade that would have brought the Super Bowl champion over to New York for the foreseeable future.
Once that failed, the pursuit moved right to Aaron Rodgers, Jameis Winston, and Russell Wilson, both of whom came in with expectations of competing for the starting job this summer.
While it’ll likely be Wilson who comes out of that competition, the Giants’ regime will be counting on their choice to jumpstart the offense that ranked dead last in scoring last season and put some extra wins on the scoreboard. This feat could be daunting for a young prospect in the biggest media market in the world.
So, if the Giants elect to follow in the Browns’ footsteps and utilize the best player available before the quarterback model, what would that mean for them regarding the name they target?
Again, that depends on if Hunter, whom Breer deemed the “cleanest” fit, goes to Cleveland at that No. 2 selection.
The Colorado phenom would instantly jump into a massive role in the Giants' secondary and be sprinkled into some work on offense.
The Browns could see him for the same purpose after watching and being enamored with his talents up close at the pro day.
That would mean Carter is the backup option, yet not one unlovable for the Giants and what they want to do at the forefront of their defensive system.
The Penn State edge could add elite depth to the Giants’ reserves and bring versatility that no NFL team can deny they could use more.
“Carter is a little bit more difficult of a fit, but the Giants view it as workable and a good problem to have,” Breer said.
“This is the franchise that once had Osi Umenyiora, Michael Strahan, Justin Tuck, and Mathias Kiwanuka all on the same roster, and they actually drafted Kiwanuka with those other three already playing at a very high level.
“Their feeling was you can never have enough pass rushers, and I think Abdul Carter if you look at what he is in a vacuum, was an off-ball linebacker in college…and can be taken and used as this jack of all trades off-ball linebacker that can be moved around a bunch with Thibodeaux and Burns on the edges.”
What an incredible sight it could be for opposing teams if they have to stare into the barrel of a ferociously talented Giants front next season, headlined by Carter and two veterans who showed they can get to the quarterback.
Those nickel packages on late downs could cause some disruption up front that helps the Giants stay in games next year while the offense hopefully blooms behind Wilson as the starter. No matter which way the cards fall, the Giants are in prime position to land a talented prospect to help them win, and then the next obstacle is the future transition.
