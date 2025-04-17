Offensive Lineman Named an Ideal Draft Target for Giants on Day 2
The New York Giants' offensive line remains a work in progress, and the Giants plan to continue adding to it.
Although last season's starting offensive line is expected to remain intact for the coming season, Pro Football Network believes Big Blue could target Ohio State offensive lineman Donovan Jackson on Day 2 to give the unit some young depth to develop.
"Regardless of who’s under center, the offensive line continues to be a need for New York," the analysis said.
“Jackson was a three-year starter for Ohio State. He has a massive frame and is a nasty finisher. He may have to improve his technique, but he showed up against top competition and has plenty of upside.”
The Giants have struck out a few times on offensive linemen selected in the draft under general manager Joe Schoen, but they are looking to reverse that trend.
As a three-year starter, Jackson appeared in 1,938 snaps at left guard in 30 starts. He started the first five games as a guard during his senior year before moving to left tackle due to injuries on the Ohio State offensive line. He would spend the next ten games and record 529 snaps at the position.
Jackson was an anchor during the Buckeyes' quest for a championship. The guard-turned-tackle received an 86.0 pass-blocking grade from Pro Football Focus for his showing in the College Football Playoff, with Jackson having allowed no sacks, no hits, and just two pressures across 119 pass-blocking snaps.
He allowed just two, five hits and 12 hurries on 422 total pass-blocking snaps throughout the season. He allowed five sacks, eight hits, and 29 hurries in 40 starts.
In the run game, Jackson finished with an overall grade of 70.2, 74.3 and 65.8 in zone and gap-blocking schemes. However, he finished among the top five draft-eligible tackles in inside zone (78.5) and man/gap (79.8) rushes.
The 22-year-old will likely play guard at the next level, but his versatility should intrigue the Giants to take him. They can utilize him in many ways.
If they play him at guard, he can compete with Van Roten for the starting spot. If he loses out on the starting spot, they can continue to develop him without rushing him onto the field.
Wherever it may be, drafting Jackson would allow the Giants to gain more depth for their offensive line and to see which combination should start Week 1.
