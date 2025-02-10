Picking Best Draft Prospects to Fill Giants' Biggest Needs
With the NFL Draft less than three months away, it’s the perfect time for fans to research and mock the best draft prospects that the New York Giants can select for the upcoming season.
The franchise is projected to have eight picks for this year’s rookie class. While we will be doing our own mock drafts in the future, for now, we’re going to take a look at who we think is the best prospect that fit the Giants at each of their most pressing needs as follows: quarterback, interior defensive lineman, cornerback, wide receiver, edge rusher, and safety.
Quarterback: Shedeur Sanders, Colorado
It’s no secret that the Giants desperately need a new franchise quarterback. While the team will likely sign a veteran bridge option, as far as the draft goes, many analysts expect the team’s brass to prioritize taking their franchise signal caller in the first round of the draft.
The most popular choice seems to be Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders. What separates Sanders from the likes of Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward is his pinpoint accuracy inside the numbers.
He thrived against the blitz and made magic happen in a mostly condensed pocket during his college tenure at FCS Jackson State and the Power 4 level with Colorado.
Considering the Giants will feature a retooled offensive line with some potential protection holes, having a young passer who can be effective under duress is an important foundation for their offense. Sanders provides such experience from the offset.
Interior Defensive Lineman: Kenneth Grant, Michigan
The Giants had the seventh-worst run defense in football this season despite All-Pro defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II being the team’s best run defender.
The unit badly needs a run-stopper opposite their versatile interior playmaker to help bridge the divide on the team’s defensive frontline.
Michigan’s Kenneth Grant has the raw athleticism and space-eating size to provide what New York needs. He features quickness off the line and even possesses some verticality to bat down passes.
While his leverage needs to improve to be a more of a complete player, he has the natural ability and 340-pound physique to be a plug-and-play run stuffer.
Cornerback: Benjamin Morrison, Notre Dame
The Giants need a boundary corner on the outside that’s complete on all levels, and Morrison provides that with his 6-foot frame.
Before suffering a hip injury midway through 2024, the junior defensive back was completing a decorated college career, during which he starred in coverage, thrived as a run defender, and was one of the Fighting Irish’s biggest staples on the back end.
New York has struggled with Deonte Banks and may potentially lose Adoree Jackson in free agency. The team needs a young stud on the outside to infuse some upside into its secondary, which includes second-year nickel Dru Phillips.
Morrison provides a physical presence and a high-level defensive IQ.
Wide Receiver: Luther Burden III, Missouri
While albeit small in stature at 5-11, Luther Burden III is still one of the most explosive wide receiver prospects in this year’s draft.
He finds ways to get open with his electric release off the ball and makes things happen after the catch that guys like Giants Pro Bowler Malik Nabers only can.
New York is in the market for another wide receiver option, with Darius Slayton expected to reach free agency.
Burden presents a versatile skill set that Slayton and Wan’Dale Robinson separately provide: an underneath weapon with deep-threat ability.
Edge: Mike Green, Marshall
When it comes to electric first steps, Mike Green may have one of the best out of all edge rushing prospects. His ability to bend the corner and get upfield to the quarterback is scary good for his 6-4 248-pound frame.
Green is more than just a speed rusher, though. He provides power and an endless motor while being one of his entire draft class's best run-defending defensive ends.
New York, who will likely lose Azeez Ojulari in free agency, could use another edge to complement Kayvon Thibodeaux and Brian Burns.
Green offers the best of both worlds as a pass rusher and run defender that the front line hasn’t had from a draft prospect in a long time.
SAF: Malaki Starks, Georgia
From a ball-skills and run-support perspective, Starks might be one of the more complete safety prospects in the draft.
He has the range to be an eraser in the deep half of the field while also featuring the fluidity to be a coverage guy in the slot.
The Giants lost Xavier McKinney in free agency last offseason and Julian Love the year before. This offseason, they’re likely to move on from Jason Pinnock, which would leave their depth at the safety position a little thin.
Overall, Starks has the skill set to be a productive fit in Shane Bowen’s system.