Retired Giants QB Eli Manning Offers Thoughts on How Super Bowl Might Unfold
Retired New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning knows a thing or two about winning the big game. And although the two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback and MVP will be a spectator this Sunday like millions of others expected to tune in to see the Kansas City Chiefs try to become the first team in NFL history to win its third straight championship, he still has a few thoughts about how the game might play out.
Manning, who teamed up with Knob Creek to create a limited edition bourbon, admitted to facing a dilemma over which of the Eagles and Chiefs will hoist the Lombardi Trophy at the end of the evening.
"It’s tough for me to root for Philadelphia, having played against them so many times,” he said in comments made as part of his promotion of the new bourbon product. “I’m obviously rooting for (Eagles running back) Saquon Barkley, a former teammate. He’s just an amazing story."
But Barkley, a former teammate with whom Manning played on the Giants for two seasons, isn’t enough to sway him from rooting for the team that resides in the city where he recalled used to flip him the double bird whenever the Giants played in Philadelphia.
Plus, it sounds very much like Manning appreciates Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’s game.
"It’s hard not to think these guys are going to win,” he said. “All they do is win. They’ve been here before. They’ve won here before. And they have the best player in Patrick Mahomes. He shows up at game time.
“I think Kansas City has the edge,” Manning added. “They will win the Big Game."
Eli Manning holds the trophy after Super Bowl XLII. / TYSON TRISH/THE RECORD
During his 16-year career with the Giants, Manning quarterbacked two teams that twice defeated the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl, the first time in 2007 when they spoiled New England’s quest for a perfect season and then the second time in a 2011 rematch.
Manning threw for a combined 551 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception through two games, and the Giants also had their share of unsung heroes make big plays to help them win the game.
Receiver David Tyree not only had one of the most memorable plays in Super Bowl history with the "helmet catch" but also caught a touchdown in Super Bowl XLII. Then, in 2011, receiver Mario Manningham had five receptions for 73 yards and a miraculous sideline catch to keep the game-winning drive alive in Super Bowl XLVI.
Besides Mahomes being a big advantage for the Chiefs, Manning believes rookie first-round pick Xavier Worthy could be this year's game-changer. Worthy, a receiver who holds the NFL combine record with a 4.21 40-yard dash time, recorded 59 receptions, 638 yards, and six touchdowns in his rookie season. He also rushed for 104 yards and three touchdowns.
"This guy has a lot of speed, and they are going to find ways to run a reverse, run a double pass, they are going to do something to get the ball in his hands, and he’s going to break a couple big plays," Manning said.
"When you go against Kansas City, you’re not thinking, ‘I have to stop this guy.’ But he will make some big plays in the game and could be a difference-maker."
The last three Super Bowls were decided by three points, including Super Bowl LVII, in which the Chiefs defeated the Eagles 38-35 on a game-winning field goal from Harrison Butker with eight seconds left.
The Eagles were dominant in the first half, scoring 24 points. But the Chiefs managed to rally back from a 10-point halftime deficit. In the fourth quarter, both teams traded touchdowns before Mahomes led the Chiefs on a 12-play, 60-yard drive down the field to secure the winning field goal.
Manning, who operated two game-winning drives in his two Super Bowl games played, expects a similar game that could come down to the final minutes of the rematch.
"Kansas City, all year long, has only played in tight games. Everything is close. Everything comes down to the fourth quarter, and I expect this to be the same," he said.
"Philadelphia is very good, on offense and on defense, with a ton of weapons. I just think, whether it’s a low-scoring game that stays close or Philadelphia starts out hot and scores big, Kansas City can match that. Whatever type of game it is, it will be tight."