Report: Giant to Host Syracuse QB Kyle McCord for Top 30 Visit

McCord is the latest quarterback draft prospect to visit as the Giants continue to do due diigence.

Feb 28, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Syracuse quarterback Kyle McCord (QB09) talks to the press during the 2025 NFL Combine at Indiana Convention Center.
With the Top 30 pre-draft visits ending on Wednesday, the New York Giants continue to host those last remaining prospective draft prospects.

According to FOX sports insider Jordan Schultz, Syracuse quarterback Kyle McCord is set to visit the Giants at their East Rutherford, New Jersey headquarters on Tuesday.

McCord, who projects as a Day 2 draft pick, played his first three seasons at Ohio State before finishing his college career at Syracuse last year. 

He appeared in 37 games over four seasons, completing 661 out of 998 pass attempts for 8,555 yards, 61 touchdowns, and just 20 interceptions. 

During the 2023 season, his final one at Ohio State, McCord led the Big Ten Conference in yards gained per pass attempt and yards gained per completion.

He went on to add to his credentials at Syracuse, finishing as the FBS leader in attempts (592), completions (391), passing yards (4,779), and average yards per game (367.6). His 12 interceptions thrown while with the Orangemen was an FBS low.  

McCord finished tenth in the Heisman Trophy voting, earning nine points.

Giants general manager Joe Schoen is scheduled to speak to the media for his pre-draft press briefing on Wednesday at noon.

