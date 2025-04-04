Report: Giants Sending Big Party to Colorado's Pro Day
The University of Colorado is the last major college program to hold a pre-draft pro-day workout for NFL teams. With the Buffaloes having several prospective draft picks, including quarterback Shedeur Sanders and cornerback/receiver Travis Hunter, set to work out, the event has shaped up to be a big one.
That’s why it’s no surprise that the New York Giants, who pick third in this month’s draft and have been linked in countless mock drafts to one of Sanders or Hunter in the first round, are sending a large contingent of personnel to the event, which will be broadcast on the NFL Network and NFL+ at 2:30 p.m. ET.
According to SI.com’s Albert Breer, the Giants’ party will include general manager Joe Schoen, head coach Brian Daboll, assistant general manager Brandon Brown, director of player personnel Tim McDonnell, offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, and defensive coordinator Shane Bowen.
The Giants addressed their quarterback situation in free agency, but they still don’t have a long-term answer. Sanders was a popular name linked to them earlier in the offseason, but mock drafts have since cooled on the prospect of him becoming the third overall pick, whereas Hunter, his teammate, has remained in the conversation.
Daboll's attendance, which he said on Tuesday during the NFC coaches breakfast at the league meetings, is particularly interesting. He says he “usually” doesn’t attend pro days and instead prefers to bring in quarterbacks for private workouts.
He attended LSU’s pro day last year. The Giants ultimately selected LSU receiver Malik Nabers in the first round after maybe knowing that they wouldn’t have a chance at drafting quarterback Jayden Daniels, who went to the Commanders at No. 2.
Daboll, who didn’t attend Miami’s pro day, where he would have seen quarterback Cam Ward (among others), could be making an exception to his select pro day schedule because the Giants could be strongly leaning toward taking Hunter at No. 3.
Having both coordinators present at the event is yet another potential sign of their interest in Hunter. Usually, both coordinators don’t attend the same pro days unless the class is deep with potential talent on both sides of the ball.
In addition to Sanders and Hunter, receiver Will Sheppard, receiver LaJohntay Wester, safety Shilo Sanders, defensive end Dayon Hayes, receiver Jimmy Horn, Jr., defensive tackle Chidozie Nwankwo, and linebacker Demouy Kennedy all round out the Buffaloes’ draft prospects.
