Scouting Giants: Day 2 Senior Bowl Risers
On Day 2 of Senior Bowl practices, the heat cranked up, bringing out the best in the players. For New York Giants fans, it meant more players to envision in Giants blue, and in particular, guys in the trenches, especially on the defensive line, made some money on this day.
The skill guys began to emerge and show that they have special talents, and even the quarterbacks could make a few plays, although we still have not seen their best.
Let's look at some of the standouts from the second day of practices in Mobile, Alabama.
WR Jayden Higgins, Iowa State
It was almost unfair watching a 6-4, 215-pound receiver blow past defenders with such ease, but that's exactly what it looked like.
Higgins has been difficult to deal with over the first two days because he is too big to rough up on the line of scrimmage.
He is too fast to allow a free release and get a head of steam. He has shown good hands and an excellent catch radius. You can’t bully him, and you can’t run with him.
DE Shemar Stewart, Texas A&M
At 6-5 and 281 pounds, Stewart already looks like a created player. His play on Day 2 had everybody singing his praises, solidifying him as a first-round pick and wondering how high he might go.
He was explosive off the line and showed tremendous bend. His performance was so good the first few days that you may not see him performing for the rest of the week.
He is the prototype for what the NFL wants a defensive end to look like. He also has the versatility to play DE in a three-man front and an edge rusher in a four-man front.
RB Trevor Etienne, Georgia
Etienne is the most complete back participating in the Senior Bowl. He is an excellent runner and a great pass-catching back.
He gets in and out of breaks with ease when running pass routes. He knows how to set up blocks as a runner, and he can make that backside jump cut and explode into the secondary.
As a back on the field, there's nothing he can't do, and his skillset seamlessly transfers to the NFL. There's a good chance that Etienne will succeed in the league like James Cook.
Edge Mike Green, Marshall
Explosiveness was the name of the game for Mike Green on Day 2. He was so explosive, and he ran through a future starting NFL tackle, which launched him off his feet and on his back.
He demonstrated violent hands, speed to power, and a nasty streak. Throughout the day, he showed a quick twitch and good bend.
He looked so good that he decided to take the remainder of the Senior Bowl practices off and headed back home to continue his draft prep.
If anyone wondered if the FBS-leading 17 sacks were a fluke, they were not, as he continued to flash his talents against a lot of future NFL talent.
TE Mason Taylor, LSU
On Day 2 of practices, Taylor looked like a professional tight end. He especially looked elite as a pass catcher.
He was smooth getting in and out of his breaks. He used his body to gain leverage on a defensive back or linebacker trying to stick close to him in coverage.
That is where he was able to create separation against defenders. He has shown functionality as an inline blocker during the first couple of days, which is a good sign because the ability to block inline will only make him more valuable as a pass receiver.
CB Mac McWilliams, UCF
McWilliams has been extremely poised over the first two days of practice. He never seems to be disconnected from the receiver.
He has shown a good ability to pattern match and does a good job of using his hands to feel the receiver's movements.
His proximity to the receiver allows him to get his hands on many passes or play through the hands to cause a pass breakup.
McWilliams has been living on forcing incomplete passes over the first two days of practices.