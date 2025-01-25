Giants Country

Shrine Bowl Preview: 8 Players to Watch for New York Giants

We have eight names to watch this week from the Shrine Bowl.

Gene Clemons

The East-West Shrine Bowl gets underway this weekend.
The East-West Shrine Bowl gets underway this weekend. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Shrine Bowl practices start this weekend, and the New York Giants front office will be looking at many intriguing prospects, with Shedeur Sanders topping the list. (Note: Per ESPN’s Matt Miller, while Sanders is at the Shrine Bowl, he is not participating in any of the drills and is only there for interviews with team personnel.)

Regardless, the Giants have needs everywhere. Depth needs to be built at every position, and positions need talent upgrades. Here is our look at some prospects to watch this weekend as the Shrine Bowl practices unfold.  

Colorado's Will Sheppard runs after a catch against Texas Tech in a Big 12 football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024.
Colorado's Will Sheppard runs after a catch against Texas Tech in a Big 12 football game Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024. / Stephen Garcia/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

WR Will Sheppard, Colorado (6-3, 190 lbs.)

Sheppard has been a first-down merchant in four consecutive seasons as a true X receiver in college. In three seasons at Vanderbilt, he averaged over 13.5 yards per reception, hauled in 150 catches and 21 touchdowns. 

This past season for Colorado, his deep pass and red zone abilities were on full display as he hauled in several downfield passes and red zone grabs in the end zone. 

He could be an interesting addition to pair with Malik Nabers and Wan’Dale Robinson in New York, especially if Shedeur Sanders is the Giants’ quarterback pick in the first round. 

Colorado Buffalos wide receiver LaJohntay Wester
Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos wide receiver LaJohntay Wester (10) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

WR LaJohntay Wester, Colorado (5-11, 163 lbs.)

Wester was a prolific pass catcher at Florida Atlantic before deciding to transfer to Colorado for his final season. He caught 108 passes for 1168 yards and eight touchdowns in his final year at FAU. 

With the Buffaloes, he finished as the second-leading receiver on the squad with 74 receptions for 931 yards and 10 touchdowns. He was also a weapon as a punt returner. 

Wester is not only sure-handed but also shifty and explosive. He is an absolute nightmare in the slot but is such a technician that he could also line up outside and operate. 

He is an intriguing prospect for the Giants because of his maturity, attention to detail, and added special teams value, not to mention his familiarity with Sanders. 

CU football wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr.
CU football wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. signals for a first down after making an acrobatic catch that would later get overturned due to a holding penalty against CSU in the Rocky Mountain Showdown at Canvas Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, in Fort Collins, Colo. / Cris Tiller / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

WR Jimmy Horn Jr., Colorado (5-10, 160 lbs.)

Horn is the receiver all Colorado receivers have said is the fastest on the team. The Buffaloes liked to get him the ball quickly and let him run after the catch, but they also allowed him to take the top off the defense. 

His final season with the Buffs was limited due to injuries and many more receiving options for Sanders to throw to, but make no mistake, Horn is a weapon. 

He amassed 95 receptions, 1,008 yards, and seven touchdowns over the past two seasons. He will offer Day 1 value on special teams as a returner and gunner, and his speed will be valuable in many ways on an NFL squad. 

Other than for Travis Hunter, Horn has the longest relationship with Sanders and has earned his trust. 

Brigham Young Cougars defensive end Tyler Batty
Nov 23, 2024; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Brigham Young Cougars defensive end Tyler Batty (92) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

DE Tyler Batty, BYU (6-5, 275 lbs.)

Batty is a big, strong, mature football player with sneaky athleticism. Although he only has 15 sacks in 39 games, he can create pressure. 

His true talent is in his ability to be effective against the run. He is great at holding the point of attack, allowing the back to declare, then shedding a block to make the tackle. He has accounted for 165 total tackles. 

Everyone will be focused on the 1-on-1 sessions, but pay attention to how he does during the interior sessions. 

The Giants need help against the run and Batty could be just the help needed.  

Michigan defensive lineman Kenneth Grant
Michigan defensive lineman Kenneth Grant (78) celebrates after Ohio State misses a field goal during the second half at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

DT Kenneth Grant, Michigan (6-4, 360 lbs.)

Grant is a massive human being, but what is more impressive is that he is also a very athletic human being. He is rumored to be a sub-five-second forty-yard dash guy, and on the field, you see all of that athleticism on display. 

He has a really quick first step and a strong punch that cripples blockers immediately. He has position versatility and the ability to chase east and west. He handles double teams well and is a major force in block destruction and play disruption. 

If the Giants decide to trade down to accumulate more picks, Grant could be the best player available at a position of need for the team. 

Teaming him with Dexter Lawrence II would give them two giant disruptive forces in the middle of their defense. 

UCLA Bruins defensive lineman Jay Toia
Nov 30, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins defensive lineman Jay Toia (93) against the Fresno State Bulldogs at Rose Bowl. / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

DT Jay Toia, UCLA (6-3, 325 lbs.)

Toia is a force in the middle of a defensive line. For a guy his size, he has a quick first-step burst and good lateral quickness, but what makes him different is his power and brute strength. 

He has a great punch that jolts blockers. His bull rush displaces blockers and allows him to reset the line of scrimmage. 

He then redirects well once the back has to stop his momentum in the backfield and change directions. He can handle double teams and offers position flexibility, which would be valuable for this Giants’ defense. 

LSU Tigers cornerback Zy Alexander
Florida Gators tight end Arlis Boardingham (8) is brought down by LSU Tigers cornerback Zy Alexander (14) during the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, November 16, 2024. / Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

CB Zy Alexander, LSU (6-2, 194 lbs.)

Alexander fits the profile of the prototypical modern-day defensive back. He's tall, has long arms, and is athletic. He can play press and off-man while demonstrating good hip turn to pattern-match receivers. 

His frame should allow him to grow into it and be a real problem for bigger X receivers to get past. Alexander was an FCS All-American; when he moved to the SEC, he did not miss a beat. 

He recorded back-to-back two-interception seasons and 11 total pass breakups. Being able to play off man indicates that he could also thrive in zone coverage. He could also be another core member on special teams. 

Oregon Ducks defensive back Jabbar Muhammad
Dec 30, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive back Jabbar Muhammad (7) during Rose Bowl media day at Sheraton Grand LA. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

CB Jabbar Muhammad, Oregon (5-10, 175 lbs.)

Muhammad was an extremely reliable collegiate corner who could start in multiple defenses on three teams in three different Power 5 conferences. 

He started his career at Oklahoma State, where he was a two-year starter before transferring to Washington and helping them make a championship run. Then he went to Oregon and helped them obtain a Big Ten championship and the top seed in the CFP. 

Muhammad is great in zone coverage and a good run supporter. He reads the quarterback well and does not give up big plays. He closes on receivers and forces tight window throws. He could be a perfect schematic fit for the Giants.

