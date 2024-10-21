They Might Be Giants: College Football Week 8 Standouts
Week 8 of the College Football season is over, and these five potential New York Giants draft prospects improved their 2025 NFL Draft stock with strong performances.
QB Cam Ward, Miami
I mentioned Cam Ward in my “top prospects to watch” article, previewing Week 8’s action earlier in the week. Well, Ward did not disappoint against Louisville on the road.
He finished the game going 21 of 32, with a 65.6% completion percentage, 319 passing yards, and four passing touchdowns. According to Pro Football Focus, Ward has been criticized for his gunslinger ways, but he accounted for one turnover-worthy play.
Ward continues to prove why he is the best talent and most gifted thrower in the 2025 NFL Draft class. He entered the week as my QB1 and walked out with the same crown.
Ward would be the perfect fit in New York with Brian Daboll calling plays. His ability to push the football down the field would unlock Jalin Hyatt and make Malik Nabers more dangerous than he is as a rookie.
WR Ja'Corey Brooks, Louisville
Ja'Corey Brooks has been the Cardinal's best receiver this season. After transferring from Alabama, Brooks is on pace for close to 1,000 yards receiving this season.
In arguably the most exciting, back-and-forth game of the weekend against the Miami Hurricanes, Brooks caught six passes for 107 yards and two touchdowns. His blend of speed and size gave the Hurricanes' defense fits.
Brooks has the size to make plays at the catch point and the speed to stretch the field to create explosive passing opportunities. Even in a loss, he was impressive and continues to help his stock for the 2025 NFL Draft.
Edge James Pearce, Jr., Tennessee
If anyone needed a big-time performance this weekend, Tennessee edge rusher James Pearce Jr.
In a big SEC conference matchup against Alabama, Pearce had his best game to date. He was a constant visitor in the Crimson Tide's backfield. Pearce Jr finished the game with two sacks, six pressures, and one quarterback hit.
He registered a 19.4% pass rush win rate, the 2nd highest on the team with over 15 pass rush snaps. Pearch Jr needed to perform at this level to remind the entire college football world and NFL evaluators how good of a prospect he was. Mission accomplished!
TE Harold Fannin, Jr, Bowling Green
Harold Fannin, Jr. continues his tour of terrorizing opposing defenses in 2024. There hasn't been a better tight end this season through eight weeks than Bowling Green's star.
Fannin Jr is coming off his fifth 100-yard receiving game; against Kent State, he caught ten passes for 171 yards.
Although he did not score this week, his dominance has been a sight to behold. Fannin Jr.'s abilities as a pass catcher are outstanding and will captivate NFL decision-makers.
RB Bhayshul Tuten, Virginia Tech
Bhayshul Tuten was the heartbeat of Virginia Tech's offense against a tough Boston College team. Tuten broke Virginia Tech's single-game rushing record with an impressive rushing performance.
He carried the football 18 times for 264 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Tuten registered eight runs that eclipsed 10-plus yards. He averaged 14.7 yards per carry--gashing Boston College's defense for big gains, including his longest of 83 yards.
He is a pure zone-scheme fit, which is great, considering the heavy West Coast offensive influence in the league.
In a loaded running back class, VA Tech's senior ball carrier proved that he is a name to watch for later in the 2025 NFL Draft with his breakaway speed and explosiveness.