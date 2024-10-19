Top College Football Prospects to Watch for Giants in Week 8
The college football season is rolling right along, and as we enter Week 8, there is certainly plenty to keep an eye on in terms of prospects who could find themselves on the New York Giants draft board next spring.
Here is our look at the five top prospects worth watching this week.
QB Cam Ward, Miami
My current QB1 of the 2025 NFL Draft is headed into hostile territory after a much-needed bye week, as Cam Ward and the Miami Hurricanes travel to face a tough Louisville team.
Ward is having a Heisman-caliber season, completing 69.2% of his passes for 2,219 yards and 23 total touchdowns. He has carried the Hurricanes' offense, putting them on a path to the ACC championship game.
Ward has made superhuman plays and throws look routine. The level of confidence he is playing with is at an all-time high. Louisville's defense will provide another nice test to challenge Ward's gunslinger play-style.
Edge LT Overton, Alabama
LT Overton is coming off his best game of the 2024 season against South Carolina with nine quarterback pressures/hurries. The 6-5 283-pound edge defender plays with great strength at the point of attack in the run game and stacks offensive tackles to clear his path in the backfield.
Overton has a huge opportunity in a high-stakes SEC matchup against the Tennessee Volunteers.
Alabama needs him to slow down their explosive rushing attack and make their sophomore star quarterback uncomfortable in the pocket to secure a win.
Edge James Pearce Jr., Tennessee
Speaking of the Alabama vs Tennessee matchup, James Pearce, Jr entered the season as a consensus top-5 pick. His play has not lived up to the summertime hype yet.
Pearce will face a talented offensive tackle duo for Alabama and their dynamic, big-arm, dual-threat quarterback Jalen Milroe.
This is a statement and resume game for Pearce to prove he is worthy of being a top-5 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Pearce has been a backfield merchant most of the year, with 18 pressures, one forced fumble, and two sacks.
A lower level of production compared to last season. Pearce needs to make a big statement against Alabama!
WR Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona
Tetairoa McMillan is gearing up for a big-time rematch from 2023 against Colorado and their do-it-all star player, Travis Hunter. These two top prospects locked horns last season, where McMillan caught three receptions on five targets for 15 yards receiving and one touchdown.
Arizona's quarterback play has been inconsistent and lackluster this season, impacting McMillan's production game-to-game.
Hunter is viewed as a top-3 wide receiver and cornerback in the 2025 NFL Draft. If he can lock down McMillan while dominating star cornerback Tacario Davis, he will make a strong case for WR1.
A lot is riding on this game for McMillan!
CB Jahdae Barron, Texas
In a highly-anticipated matchup against Georgia, Texas' 2025 NFL Draft prospects must seize this opportunity. Their versatile cornerback, Jahdae Barron, may face the Bulldogs’ explosive, speedy receiver, Arian Smith, in coverage.
Barron is comfortable and effective, aligning in the nickel and outside. He will need to help slow down their recent explosive deep passing plays.
Forcing quarterback Carson Beck to hold the football will allow the Longhorns' pass rush to get into the backfield and force Beck into poor decisions.
Barron can raise his draft stock with a strong performance against the Bulldogs' offense at home.