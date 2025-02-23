They Might Be Giants: Underrated Tight Ends Prospects to Watch at 2025 Combine
The New York Giants have a few sneaky needs on their roster, one of which is at tight end, a position often referred to as the “Swiss Army knife of the NFL.”
The position has been a point of interest for the Giants for many years now. Many people were unsatisfied with the growth, health, and hands of their former first-round pick, Evan Engram, but since he left in free agency three seasons ago, the team has struggled to find consistency at the position despite investing in it.
The Giants drafted a tight end in the fourth round in two of the last three drafts (Daniel Bellinger in 2022 and Theo Johnson in 2024). They even traded for a former Pro Bowler in Darren Waller, who lasted one injury-filled season with the Giants before retiring.
Now, in what many believe is a talent-rich draft at the position, the team could once again go back to the well to secure a player who could prove to be more reliable for years to come.
Outside of Tyler Warren who is the most complete tight end in the draft and probably the best prospect we have seen in some time, all of the other tight ends in the top five have some questions about them.
Beyond the top five, other talented tight ends have not been discussed enough. So, if the Giants are in the market for another tight end, then it is likely that they will have quite a few to choose from.
Let’s take a look at some of the lesser-known tight end prospects.
Oronde Gadsden II, Syracuse
Gadsden is a receiving tight end who is still growing into his frame. When he came to Syracuse, he was a receiver, and he has put on over 30 pounds since converting to tight end.
He has set a few receiving records for tight ends while playing the position for Syracuse, which includes receptions (141) and yards (1,970). The 6-5 236-pound prospect takes advantage of his background as a receiver.
He has a wide catch radius and is fluid with his running route. He gets in and out of breaks with ease and fluidity. Do not expect him to come in and operate consistently inline, but at the combine, we will need to show increased power and elite athleticism for the position.
He is still relatively new to tight end, so there is much more to improve and plenty of room for his body to continue maturing into his full tight end frame. Evaluators will be looking to see what he has done throughout the offseason.
Jalin Conyers, Texas Tech
Conyers has shown tremendous athleticism for his 6-4 265-pound frame. At the Shrine Bowl, he impressed scouts with his abilities as a pass receiver.
He is a matchup headache for safeties and linebackers, who have a hard time checking him in the open field. His large catch radius and soft hands allow him to get passes effortlessly.
Even though he is not a burner, he consistently created separation from defenders and used his leverage when he had to catch contested passes.
At the combine, evaluators will want to see his legitimate measurables. He can impress if he can run faster than predicted and exhibits explosiveness in the broad and vertical jumps.
He will also want to show power that can translate into improvements in his run-blocking.
Luke Lachey, Iowa
Lachey is from Iowa, so we know he is going to be a good run blocker. Playing that position for the Hawkeyes is a requirement. He is already a well-thought-of prospect, but he has not received a lot of public attention.
He might be the guy if the Giants are looking to improve their blocking at the position with a younger piece instead of all the veterans they have acquired.
As for his status among the perceived elite prospects, he is still a relatively unknown commodity as a pass receiver, but that may not be all his fault.
Iowa has long been known as a team that handcuffs the full abilities of its tight ends, who often get caught as extended offensive linemen.
Can his athleticism move him behind Tyler Warren as this draft's next-best balanced tight end?
At the combine, Lachey will get a chance to show his receiving skills to the masses, and if he does well, he could definitely raise his stock.
He is battling prospects who are primarily pass receivers, so it would give him a leg up if he did.
Mitchell Evans, Notre Dame
Evans is another prototypical inline tight end from a school known for producing prototypical inline tight end prospects.
Thanks to his background as a high school quarterback, he has a high football IQ as a pass receiver. He is also a savvy route runner and knows how to identify holes in the defense where he can work.
He has an expanded catch radius and is tough to work in close, physical quarters. He has improved every season as a blocker and still shows a willingness to get better.
Evans will have many questions to answer at the combine. The first is about his athleticism. Evaluators want to know what type of athlete he is to determine whether he can break free from NFL-caliber coverage talent.
They will want to know how strong and explosive he is to assess if he can move first-level defenders off the line of scrimmage.
He is a prospect who could find himself going in a round. Giants fans are familiar with taking tight ends lately, the fifth.
Joshua Simon, South Carolina
Simon is a six-year collegiate. He spent his first four seasons at Western Kentucky before transferring to South Carolina.
Over the past two seasons, he has played a lot of football against elite competition, especially in the SEC.
He saved his best performance for his final season. His 40 receptions, 519 yards, and seven touchdowns were all career highs.
His measurements may play a major role in his ability to lock up a Day 3 selection in the draft. How tall and big will he measure, and exactly how wide is his wingspan, which seems to be ridiculously long?
His speed and explosion testing will also be key. He could be considered along with some of the other pass-catching tight ends who can play in the slot or as an H-back.
Next, we will look at the deepest group in this year’s draft: the running back position. This draft has too much talent to think the Giants will not be active. The question is, what type of back are they looking for?