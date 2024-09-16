They Might Be Giants: Week 3 College Football Standouts
The 2024 college football season is underway, and so far, it’s fair to say this season has been loaded with big-time performances by familiar and unfamiliar faces. We saw young stars shining bright under the spotlight, and we have our picks for the five standout 2025 NFL Draft prospects from games played in Week 3.
RB Omarion Hampton, UNC
Omarion Hampton returned with a vengeance after leaving the game versus Charlotte early last week. Against North Carolina Central, Hampton rushed for 210 yards on 25 carries and three rushing touchdowns.
He runs with tremendous pad leverage, low center of gravity, and power. He was decisive, making quick decisions in the zone game. Hampton is the engine with lackluster quarterback play for the Tar Heels.
Imagining him in the New York Giants backfield is enticing as their lead and top running back for years.
WR Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona
The race for WR1 of the 2025 NFL Draft isn’t close right now. Arizona star Tetairoa McMillan has been efficient, explosive, fluid, and nearly unstoppable. He has caught 23 of his 33 targets for 453 yards and four touchdowns.
Against Kansas State this past Friday, he reeled in 11 receptions for 138 yards receiving. McMillan’s ability to win with route running, size, and body control make him the best pure receiver in the draft.
If he were to be added to the Giants’ wide receiver room with Malik Nabers, it would give them a dangerous duo with alignment versatility that defenses would need to prepare for.
QB Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss
If the Giants want a quarterback outside of the first round, Ole Miss signal-caller Jaxson Dart has been on a tear to start this season.
He’s coming off another impressive statistical performance versus Wake Forest. Dart completed 26 of his 34 pass attempts for 377 yards and two touchdowns. Dart added 44 yards rushing and another touchdown.
He is equipped with a strong arm and good athleticism. Unlike Daniel Jones, Dart is an aggressive passer who isn’t shy about pushing the ball down the field when available. He has the physical tools NFL general managers want in their quarterbacks.
Edge Kyle Kennard, South Carolina
Kyle Kennard, South Carolina’s transfer defensive end, has been among the most impactful defenders in college football this season.
Kennard has a strong game against LSU in Week 3. He was disruptive against the run and passing attack. He finished the game with a sack, a quarterback hit, and pressure. He fared well against the Tigers' talented offensive line.
He combines first-step quickness, length/wingspan, and a hot motor to live in the opposing offense’s backfield. The Giants' best pass rush came during their Eli Manning Super Bowl lead teams.
They used the NASCAR with Michael Strahan, Justin Tuck, and Osi Umenyiora, multiple defensive ends, to apply pressure to opposing offensive lines. Kennard, joining Brian Burns, Kayvon Thibodeaux, and Dexter Lawrence II, could be the four-man front that the Giants defense needs.
LB Deontae Lawson, Alabama
Deontae Lawson made his presence felt for Alabama’s defense against Wisconsin. He played with good instincts, vision, and patience.
Lawson was effective as a spot dropped in zone coverage and displayed the lateral agility needed to stay in range of multiple underneath routes.
He is a reliable tackler who brings his pads to the party. The off-ball linebacker position can be upgraded for the Giants. Lawson would be a nice fit behind this talented defensive line.