They Might Be Giants: Week 3 College Football Standouts

Here is your look at five college football prospects who stood out in Week 3 of the College Football Season.

Nov 11, 2023; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Omarion Hampton (28) with the ball as Duke Blue Devils linebacker Nick Morris Jr. (36) defends in the first quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
The 2024 college football season is underway, and so far, it’s fair to say this season has been loaded with big-time performances by familiar and unfamiliar faces. We saw young stars shining bright under the spotlight, and we have our picks for the five standout 2025 NFL Draft prospects from games played in Week 3. 

Omarion Hampton
Sep 7, 2024; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Omarion Hampton (28) with the ball as Charlotte 49ers defensive backs C.J. Burton (4) and Al-Ma'hi Ali (0) defend in the 1st quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

RB Omarion Hampton, UNC

Omarion Hampton returned with a vengeance after leaving the game versus Charlotte early last week. Against North Carolina Central, Hampton rushed for 210 yards on 25 carries and three rushing touchdowns.  

He runs with tremendous pad leverage, low center of gravity, and power. He was decisive, making quick decisions in the zone game. Hampton is the engine with lackluster quarterback play for the Tar Heels.

Imagining him in the New York Giants backfield is enticing as their lead and top running back for years.

Tetairoa McMillan
Sep 13, 2024; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) runs a pass route during the fourth quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. / Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

WR Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona

The race for WR1 of the 2025 NFL Draft isn’t close right now. Arizona star Tetairoa McMillan has been efficient, explosive, fluid, and nearly unstoppable. He has caught 23 of his 33 targets for 453 yards and four touchdowns. 

Against Kansas State this past Friday, he reeled in 11 receptions for 138 yards receiving. McMillan’s ability to win with route running, size, and body control make him the best pure receiver in the draft. 

If he were to be added to the Giants’ wide receiver room with Malik Nabers, it would give them a dangerous duo with alignment versatility that defenses would need to prepare for.

Jaxson Dart
Sep 14, 2024; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) throws a pass against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons during the first half at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

QB Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss

If the Giants want a quarterback outside of the first round, Ole Miss signal-caller Jaxson Dart has been on a tear to start this season. 

He’s coming off another impressive statistical performance versus Wake Forest. Dart completed 26 of his 34 pass attempts for 377 yards and two touchdowns. Dart added 44 yards rushing and another touchdown. 

He is equipped with a strong arm and good athleticism. Unlike Daniel Jones, Dart is an aggressive passer who isn’t shy about pushing the ball down the field when available. He has the physical tools NFL general managers want in their quarterbacks.

Kyle Kennard
Sep 14, 2024; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks edge Kyle Kennard (5) celebrates after a fourth down stop against the LSU Tigers in the third quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Edge Kyle Kennard, South Carolina

Kyle Kennard, South Carolina’s transfer defensive end, has been among the most impactful defenders in college football this season. 

Kennard has a strong game against LSU in Week 3. He was disruptive against the run and passing attack. He finished the game with a sack, a quarterback hit, and pressure. He fared well against the Tigers' talented offensive line. 

He combines first-step quickness, length/wingspan, and a hot motor to live in the opposing offense’s backfield. The Giants' best pass rush came during their Eli Manning Super Bowl lead teams. 

They used the NASCAR with Michael Strahan, Justin Tuck, and Osi Umenyiora, multiple defensive ends, to apply pressure to opposing offensive lines. Kennard, joining Brian Burns, Kayvon Thibodeaux, and Dexter Lawrence II, could be the four-man front that the Giants defense needs.

Deontae Lawson
The Crimson Tide football team continued practice Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, as they prepare for the season opener and the first game under new head coach Kalen DeBoer. Alabama linebacker Deontae Lawson (0) is all smiles during a short break for water. / Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK

LB Deontae Lawson, Alabama

Deontae Lawson made his presence felt for Alabama’s defense against Wisconsin. He played with good instincts, vision, and patience. 

Lawson was effective as a spot dropped in zone coverage and displayed the lateral agility needed to stay in range of multiple underneath routes. 

He is a reliable tackler who brings his pads to the party. The off-ball linebacker position can be upgraded for the Giants. Lawson would be a nice fit behind this talented defensive line. 

DAMIAN PARSON

Damian Parson is a Senior Draft Analyst with The Draft Network and Co-host of Locked On NFL Draft. He has spent time covering the Arizona Cardinals, Cincinnati Bengals, San Francisco 49ers, and Miami Dolphins. Formerly of SB Nation, FanSided, and AtoZSports.

