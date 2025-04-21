This Team Could Thwart Giants' Potential Quarterback Draft Plan
The New York Giants might be keeping tabs on the potential quarterback fallout in the latter half of the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday night. If so, they could expect extra company from another team looking to do the same.
While most signs point toward the Giants choosing the best player available at the No. 3 pick, their next move could involve searching for a trade partner to move back into the bottom of the first round to pursue a quarterback pick.
According to NFL Draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah, the Giants aren’t the only franchise in the same boat before the draft.
Jeremiah, who also suggested a trade-up for a quarterback would be part of an ideal draft haul for New York, views the Browns as a likely competitor for them in what would be a battle for positioning to claim a signal caller off the early board.
He noted that the two sides carry very similar sets of assets in rounds two and three to start a “game of chicken,” and the team willing to sacrifice more will win the spoils.
“To be honest, the fascinating thing is with Cleveland and the Giants, if they don't take quarterbacks at 2 and 3, not only would they potentially be looking to move up, they both have darn near identical draft capital,” Jeremiah said. “They each have an extra third-round pick.
“It's almost a game of chicken of who is willing to pay the biggest price and how much they love one of these quarterbacks. I don't even know that they like the same quarterback. That's kind of an interesting thing. But if you can't get to Denver from those teams, I would be calling up ahead of them and see if you can't get a spot or two in front of them as well.”
Following their respective picks in the top three, the Giants closely mirror the Browns (33, 64) with the 34th overall pick and the 65th slot. Those would become their most valuable assets in a Day 1 trade, including a future pick, which Jeremiah pointed out could be as high as a second-round pick in the 2026 draft.
It’ll be hard to imagine that Shedeur Sanders, who would be there in the first three turns if one of the two organizations wanted to hedge their highest pick on him, will be a player that falls to the deep part of round one.
The Saints may want his services at No. 9 after the injury news with Derek Carr, and the Steelers are a team everyone is watching at No. 21 in the quarterback draft sweeps as well.
That makes the Broncos at No. 20 the best sweet spot for the Giants and Browns to throttle themselves into if they want a quarterback after they make their early first-round picks. The prospects likely are Ole Miss’s Jaxson Dart, Louisville’s Tyler Shough, or Alabama’s Jalen Milroe.
The unknown question is how much the Giants will be willing to give up to move up. Presumably, general manager Joe Schoen has a cut-off point regarding what he might be willing to give up.
But it is worth noting that Schoen used free agency to fill many holes on the roster, so he may be willing to take a massive swing by moving multiple picks to acquire a quarterback.
The Giants are picking in round one for now, but it might not be time to kick back and enjoy the rest of the board with how crazy the bottom half might become between two franchises desperate to turn the tide in 2025 and beyond.
