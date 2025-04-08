Why This "Tier 2" Quarterback Prospect Would Be a Good Fit for the New York Giants
The New York Giants have improved their quarterback situation—for now. With Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston in the room, they have two seasoned veterans capable of leading the team in the short term.
But what about the long-term future? While names such as Jalen Milroe, Jaxson Dart, and Shedeur Sanders have been tossed around as possibilities for the Giants’ long-term answer at quarterback, a prospect who could be a surprise developmental pick is Louisville’s Tyler Shough.
Shough is 25 years old and has played college football since 2019. His unconventional path has seen him make stops at Oregon, Texas Tech, and Louisville.
His final collegiate season at Louisville put him on the NFL radar. He threw for 3,195 yards, 23 touchdowns, and only six interceptions while also notching a 62.7% completion rate.
His 148.1 passer rating indicates his efficiency, while his Pro Football Focus (PFF) grades—87.4 offensive and 87.7 passing—confirm his offensive competence.
Shough’s biggest selling point has been an ability to avoid sacks and extend plays on the run. Per PFF, he posted a 9.3% pressure-to-sack percentage, showing that he’s not just standing in the pocket waiting for defenders to collapse.
He can escape, create on the run, and keep drives alive—an invaluable skill behind a Giants offensive line that, while improving, is still a work in progress.
With an average time to throw of 2.92 seconds, Shough gets the ball out quickly, which is a good trait for an offense looking to capitalize on short, quick passing.
Pairing him with a quick, explosive receiver like Malik Nabers could create a dangerous connection. Shough can process defenses quickly and deliver accurate throws, allowing the Giants’ playmakers to do what they do best—make plays after the catch.
The Giants’ quarterback situation gives Shough the perfect setup to develop without the pressure of immediate starting expectations. With Wilson and Winston ahead of him, he would have the chance to sit, learn, and refine his mechanics under two quarterbacks who have been through it all.
That kind of mentorship would be a huge benefit in helping Shough transition to the NFL and fine-tune his skills before taking on a larger role.
Giants head coach Brian Daboll has a reputation for developing quarterbacks. While Shough isn’t being compared to a prospect of Bills quarterback Josh Allen’s pedigree, some scouting reports have lauded him for his ability to make quick post-snap reads.
Shough also has enough arm talent and mobility to succeed in a system that leans on play-action, rollouts, and quick reads.
The Giants don’t need to force a quarterback pick early in the draft, and doing so wouldn’t be smart when they have elite defensive options.
