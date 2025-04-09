What Might Giants Do in First Round of Draft?
Will the New York Giants trade up in the draft's first round? Will they trade down? And will it be Travis Hunter, Abdul Carter, or someone else?
These are among the various questions SI.com’s Albert Breer was asked in his latest mailbag. So, let’s dive into his answers, and with it, we will give you our thoughts on the various questions and how we think the Giants might proceed.
Would the Giants look to swap places with the Browns?
Breer believes that the Browns could be willing to move down one spot as it would assure them one of Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter before what he thinks would be a “big drop off” in the class.
But, as he also correctly adds, the Giants would have to give up capital to make it happen, speculating that the Giants would need to “be willing to drain their supply of capital to three picks.”
Our Take: We don’t see the Giants trading up at the top of the round.
Breer didn’t mention Carter's medicals, which will be a key factor. Will the Browns, for instance, be willing to roll with Carter, who cited his recovery from a shoulder issue as why he decided not to work out at the Penn State Pro Day, at No. 2?
And what about that stress reaction found in his right foot? Has that issue completely gone away, or is there a danger of it getting aggravated, given the heavier workload Carter will likely see in the NFL?
These are all questions to consider, and if you’re the Giants, where you need your top picks to hit the ground running, can you really afford to roll the dice if jobs are indeed on the line?
Hunter would definitely be the safer pick for the Giants and the Browns. The Giants could use Hunter more than the Browns, but when you come across a talent like his, you find ways to make it work and fit him in. So, there is a real possibility that Hunter will be gone by the time the Giants go on the clock, which again puts the Giants at a crossroads if Carter’s medicals raise any warning flags.
Would the Giant take Abdul Carter despite having Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux?
Breer believes they would, even though, as he notes, the best place for all three is at the end, with only two spots. Breer also adds that if defensive coordinator Shane Bowen can get creative, there is no reason the three players can’t be on the field at the same time.
Our Take: We agree with Breer that Carter is very much in play. In addition to maybe spotting Burns and Thibodeaux, given Carter’s blitzing ability and his history as an off-ball linebacker, we think it would make sense if he replaced Micah McFadden and blitzed on passing downs.
Will the Giants go quarterback, or best available at No. 3?
We agree with Breer that the Giants will go with the best available. General manager Joe Schoen has always said the worst thing one can do is not “listen” to the draft board, which means you don’t force a pick just because you have a need.
Breer took his answer further by noting that it probably doesn’t make sense to take a quarterback that high only to redshirt him, not when jobs are on the line.
The quarterback will likely be among the Giants’ draft picks. Still, it will likely be a developmental prospect who, if he develops well enough to where he could potentially be the starter in 2026, then great.
But if he doesn’t and Schoen and/or Daboll aren’t back, the next GM/head coach could be saddled with someone who may or may not fit the system they want to run.
Will the Giants trade down in the first round?
Breer doesn’t believe the Giants will trade down, given that so few prospects will likely have legitimate first-round grades. He argues that it wouldn’t make sense for them to drop in the draft order. He added that it could change things if it were for a lower first-round pick and a 2026 first-rounder.
Our Take: We definitely agree that if a team behind the Giants was seeking, say, Shedeur Sanders and was willing to give up their 2026 first-round pick to move up, it would be hard for the Giants to pass on that.
That said, we’re not sure this class is one where teams will be clamoring to trade up. Granted, 32 guys will get drafted in the first round, but it’s fair to wonder how many of them get second-round grades but get bumped up to the first round just because.
