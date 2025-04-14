Which NFL Draft Risers and Fallers Make Sense for New York Giants?
As the NFL Draft approaches, there is starting to be a more reliable consensus on which players should be drafted at which spots.
The New York Giants will need to be certain of how they feel about certain prospects as the seemingly consensus opinion changes.
Here are some risers and fallers we think could be in consideration for the Giants and for whom we’ve indicated whether they’re a “riser” or “faller” in draft stock.
QB Jalen Milroe, Alabama (Riser)
Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe's roller coaster continues. Throughout the early portion of the season, Milroe was discussed as the potential first quarterback off the board.
Since then, Milroe’s stock has tumbled a lot after some rough performances against Tennessee, Oklahoma, and Michigan. Following an underwhelming pre-draft process, he was viewed as a late Day 2 or early Day 3 pick.
In recent weeks, Milroe’s stock has been back on the rise, and there’s a discussion that he could be a second-round pick or potentially a late first-rounder.
The Giants could take a swing on Milroe’s upside if he’s available with their second-round pick, or they could try to trade up into the late first round if they feel they need to and take advantage of a fifth-year option.
IOL Tyler Booker, Alabama (Faller)
Sticking with Alabama players, Tyler Booker has taken a bit of a tumble this offseason after an underwhelming pre-draft process.
Everybody who followed college football and the draft process knew that Booker wasn’t a great athlete, but he played with enough power and awareness to overcome his limitations.
While usually seeing a non-athlete test poorly doesn’t change much, Booker had an awful overall athletic performance testing-wise and a poor workout during the Combine as well.
While he held a first-round projection earlier in the process, he’s now a near-lock to be a second-round pick after his pre-draft process.
UCF RB R.J. Harvey, UCF (Riser)
This is one of those situations where a player is climbing up boards, but I still think R.J. Harvey’s range is late in the second round or early in the third.
Harvey’s stock has been on the rise since the NFL Combine, but he’s someone I’ve had in mocks before in that same range, and I still expect him to go there.
Few running backs have the dynamic playmaking ability that Harvey has, and he’s nearly impossible to catch once he gets going at top speed.
Over the past two years, Harvey has had 58 runs of 15+ yards, including 32 this last season.
RB Kyle Monangai, Rutgers (Faller)
Rutgers running back Kyle Monangai has seen his stock fall during the pre-draft process as more questions arise about his ability to translate his athleticism to the professional level.
At this point, Monangai is likely going to be relegated to a late-day three pick or undrafted free agent, but his physical style could make him an enticing option for the Giants to improve their running inside the tackles.
In 2024, Monangai picked up 67.4% of his rushing yards after contact, overcoming a poor Rutgers offensive line.
QB Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss (Riser)
Jaxson Dart has been one of the more polarizing quarterback prospects in the NFL Draft process, maybe more so than anyone not named Jalen Milroe.
The Giants have been tied to potentially taking Dart early in the second round and even in the late first, similar to Jalen Milroe.
Dart’s biggest question mark for many is that he played in an offense heavily reliant on the RPO game and gimmicky plays, so this might not be easily translatable to the next level.
WR Luther Burden III, Missouri (Faller)
I honestly just don’t understand this. Luther Burden III has been productive throughout his career at Missouri, but the entire offense took a step back, and his production suffered because of it.
He’s a high-upside receiver who can create explosive plays out of nowhere and has effortless movement skills.
Prior to the season, Burden was considered the best receiver in the class, and I think he should still be. But he is falling on boards due to what I think is just prospect fatigue.
