A Look at the Officiating Crew Assigned to Giants-Bucs Week 12 Game
Six-year NFL referee Adrian Hill and his crew have been assigned to officiate the Week 12 game between the New York Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.
Hill is a 15-year NFL officiating veteran who was previously a field judge. Per FootballZebras.com, Hill’s crew underwent a significant shakeup for this season, with only three members returning from last season: umpire Roy Ellison, down judge David Oliver, and back judge Greg Steed.
The newcomers to his crew include line judge Greg Bradley, field judge Tra Boger, side judge Clay Reynard, replay official Kevin Stine, and replay assistant Desiree Abrams.
Hill’s crew has thrown the third-most flags in the league (174) this season, an average of 17.4 flags per game (10 games worked). Those flags have resulted in 1,150 penalty yards, the fifth most in the NFL.
This will be the first Giants game this season that Hill’s crew is officiating. They last officiated the Eagles-Commanders game in Week 11, in which they threw a season-low eight flags, split evenly between the home and visiting teams.
Hill made the news in January 2021 for the wrong reasons when he flagged the Detroit Lions, who had sacked quarterback Kirk Cousins, then with the Minnesota Vikings, on 4th-and-goal for a questionable roughing-the-passer call.
In Hill’s opinion, safety Tracy Walker, who recorded the sack, used his body weight to bring down Cousins, thus giving the Vikings a fresh set of downs. Interestingly, Cousins himself told reporters after the game that he disagreed with the call, though he was, of course, happy to take it since it not only gave the Vikings new life but also helped them to ultimately win the game 37-35.
In the aforementioned Week 11 assignment (Eagles-Commanders), Hill’s crew was called out for missing blatant face mask penalties and for questionable calls on pass interference and illegal contact infractions that former NFL referee Terry McAulay, a rules specialist for NBC Sports, openly questioned the officiating.
The last Giants game Hill’s crew officiated was Week 1 of the 2023 season, in which the Dallas Cowboys rolled over the Giants 40-0. The crew threw 11 flags in that game, six of which were against the Giants.