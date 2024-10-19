A Look at the Officiating Crew Assigned to Giants-Eagles Week 7 Game
The NFL announced that referee Tra Blake’s crew will officiate Sunday's Week 7 game between the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles.
Blake is a five-year NFL officiating veteran who is in his third season as a referee. His crew has thrown 91 flags (5.17 flags per game). Of those, 77 were accepted over the six games his crew officiated. The 77 accepted flags tie Blake’s crew for the league's seventh most penalties (with Alex Kemp’s crew).
Among the most frequently called penalties by Blake’s crew are false start (13), offensive holding (12), defensive pass interference (7 and defensive holding (5). Most penalties called by the crew have come on first (26) and second (20) downs.
For two weeks straight, the Giants have been among the least penalized teams in the NFL, with four flags (two per game) called against them. Last week, in the 17-7 loss to Cincinnati, the Giants' two penalties came against the offense and totaled just nine yards, a league-low.
The Giants are among the least penalized teams in the league, ranked sixth with 31 flags. Their offense has been flagged 20 times, 16th in the league, while their defense has been flagged seven times, the second fewest flags in the league (behind Chicago).
The Giants and Eagles are set for a 1:05 p.m. kickoff on Sunday.