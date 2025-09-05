Big Blue Breakdown: 3 Key Matchups - NY Giants vs. Commanders
Perhaps the most exciting aspect of any season opener is that nobody really knows exactly what to expect.
But all signs indicate the New York Giants are a much improved football team over the one that gave the Washington Commanders all they could handle twice last season.
Yet there remains one very important question for head coach Brian Daboll as he brings his team into Sunday's season opener at Washington: What level of production will he get at left tackle, understanding there's a very good chance that veteran free agent signee James Hudson (Cleveland) will have to make the start in place of Andrew Thomas (foot).
Hudson is entering his fifth NFL season, having joined the Cleveland Browns out of the University of Cincinnati. He's made 17 starts over 49 appearances and been charged with allowing 10 sacks in nearly 1,400 career snaps.
Regardless of how that position is settled this weekend, there are a few other pivotal matchups to consider and some of them involve new additions to the Commanders' roster, such Laremy Tunsil and Deebo Samuel.
Big Blue Breakdown Host Paul Dottino takes you through the important aspects of this battle and how the Giants may be able to get off to a fast start on the Big Blue Breakdown here:.
What happens next with the NY Giants? Find out! Follow and like us on Facebook. Visit our YouTube channel for the latest videos. Want to send a question in for our mailbag? You can do so here.