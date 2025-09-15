Big Blue Breakdown: NY Giants Drop Heartbreaker in OT
Dallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey became the first NFL player to make a game-tying field goal (64 yards) on the final play of the fourth quarter and the deciding field goal (46 yards) as time expired in overtime in the game. His 64-yarder is the third-longest field goal in league history.
His feats overcame an incredible performance by New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson, who directed the Giants to 506 yards of total offense, their first such time since they posted 552 yards at Washington on Dec. 22, 2019.
Receiver Malik Nabers (nine catches for 167 yards and two touchdowns) and receiver Wan'Dale Robinson (eight receptions for 142 yards and a touchdown) each snared long touchdown passes over the final flurry, capping a day in which the Giants produced eight plays of at least 20 yards by four different players.
However, there's another side to this statistical outbreak: the penalties. In all, the Giants were marked off for 160 yards on 14 flags, including six during their opening 16-play, 60-yard scoring drive that was limited to a field goal.
Host Paul Dottino dissects all of the twists and turns for the Giants in the Gameballs and Gassers edition of the Big Blue Breakdown podcast.
