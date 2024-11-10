Brian Daboll on Failed Flea Flicker: Wish I Had That One Back
New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll thought he had the perfect, surprise call dialed up for a second-quarter 3rd-and-1 from his own 49-yard line.
The play was a flea flicker in which the Giants, going against zone coverage, had not one, but two receivers–Malik Nabers and Wan’Dale Robinson–wide open over the middle.
But instead of hitting either one of them in stride, quarterback Daniel Jones, either feeling the pressure from his blind side closing in or perhaps spooked by a frantically waving Carolina defender in front of him, tucked the ball in and took a sack.
Jones’s decision left his head coach furious as a promising-looking scoring drive came to an end, but after the game, Daboll refused to chew out Jones or anyone for that matter as blame for the play’s failure.
“Yeah, I wish I had it back. I wish I had it back. Didn't work,” Daboll said when asked about the play.
When someone followed up to ask about guys being open, Daboll again bit his tongue.
“Yeah. I wish I had it back. Bad coaching.”
While the timing of the play was curious, the execution appeared to be on point–except for Jones’s reluctance to throw the ball in what seemed like the umpteenth time, he doubted what he’s seen after the snap.
“You can see that we were open, but there are many things that are going on in Daniel's face that us receivers don't see," Nabers said, adding that he asked Jones about the play and was told that the quarterback didn’t see them.
Nabers, who expressed mixed emotions after the game, said the loss couldn’t be pinned on just one person.
"As a group, you can't point the fingers at each other. It takes 11 men on that field to win a game," he said.