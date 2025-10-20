Broncos Linebacker Continues Social Media Needling of Giants Following Historic Win
Denver Broncos linebacker Nik Bonitto, who last week kicked off a social media war of words with the Giants and their fans ahead of their Week 7 Mile High clash, was at it again after Denver’s stunning and historic come-from-behind victory.
In a since deleted tweet, Bonitto, who was held to just one quarterback pressure between Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas and right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor, posted, “5 and 51 left so fast I couldn’t find ‘em after the game.”
Bonitto's post also included the hashtag “#delusional,” which he had used last week in another since deleted tweet when describing an unspecified fan base, believed to be the Giants, in the lead-up to the game.
Numbers 5 and 51 refer to the jersey numbers worn by Giants outside linebackers Kayvon Thibodeaux and rookie Abdul Carter, respectively.
The chirping from the Broncos defenders didn’t stop there. Bonitto responded to a post by teammate John Franklin-Myers, who wrote, “I guess it’s settled, huh?” with a “crying laughing” emoji.
Interestingly, Bonitto chose not to adress his lack of impact on the game or the fact that despite the historic comeback by the Broncos, the No. 2 defense entering Week 7 gave up its highest point total to an opponent this season.
On the other side of things, Broncos linebacker Jonathon Cooper, who kicked the trash talking off last week when he expressed indifference to the success Giants rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart has had so far, clarified his comments, saying they weren’t meant to be a diss against the Giants' signal caller.
“I feel like things are just kind of taken out of proportion. I feel like I was giving him (Giants QB Jaxson Dart) a compliment low-key, like I was saying he had some swag out there,” Cooper said after the game.
“But, you know, they (the media) wanted to turn it into something that it truly wasn't. You have to give credit where credit is due, though, they (New York Giants) played a great game.
“They played a phenomenal game. Putting up points--went out there and balled. Giving credit to them for sure, and I just feel like everything just kind of got blown out of proportion.”
