Brian Daboll Dismisses Social Media Chirping Between Giants, Broncos
Two-time Super Bowl-winning New York Giants head coach Tom Coughlin always used to preach “Talk is cheap; play the game” to his players, a philosophy that, for most of his 12-year tenure with the team, his players abided by.
But with the growth of social media and with players looking to build up their presence and their brand, it’s become something of a challenge for players to completely avoid engaging in social media wars with each other, or, as has been the case with Broncos linebacker Nik Bonitto, the opponent’s fan base.
Bonitto, in a since-deleted tweet in which the league’s current sack leader said, “I’ve never seen such delusional [sic] fan base,” which was presumably aimed at Giants fans, drew a social media reaction from Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux in the form of a meme.
Current Giants head coach Brian Daboll, for his part, refused to get swept into the bulletin board material game between his Giants, who are looking to snap an eight-game road losing streak this weekend, and the Broncos, who are looking to extend a seven-game home winning streak.
“I think the biggest thing is going out there and playing well on Sunday and doing the things you need to do during the week to be ready to play a game against a very challenging, good football team,” Daboll said. “That's really the most important thing.”
When asked if he’s addressed or plans to address the matter internally with his players, Daboll said, “We talk a lot about a lot of things, but the most important thing is how we practice and how we play on Sunday.”
In other words, “talk is cheap; play the game,” just as Coughlin, who once had the slogan emblazoned onto T-shirts that were distributed throughout the organization, used to famously preach.
Giants could be planning to activate linebacker Victor Dimukeje
Daboll indicated that linebacker Victor Dimukeje, who has been on the PUP list while recovering from a pectoral injury suffered in the spring, appears ready to be activated.
“Yeah, he's done a good job. He's gotten reps with the defense, he's gotten reps on the look team, and he's gotten reps on special teams. He's had a couple of good days here,” Daboll said.
“Again, we'll see where we're at with (defensive lineman) Chauncey (Golston) and see what he can do or not do, but he's done a nice job. Looks ready to go.”
The Giants would have to open a roster spot for Dimukeje. Based on Daboll’s statement, one possibility to find a spot could come at the expense of Golston, who is dealing with a neck issue and who was downgraded on Thursday from “limited participation” to “did not practice.”
Two other linebackers–Swayze Bozeman (ankle) and Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (hamstring)--remain possibilities to land on IR as well.
The Giants, if they ar indeed planning to activate Dimukeje, likely won't do so until just before 4 p.m. ET on Saturday.
