Giants Bumble Game Against Steelers, 26-18
The New York Giants needed to win in Week 8 to avoid another 2-6 start for the seventh time in eight years. They couldn't get it done on the road against the Pittsburgh Steelers, falling 26-18 on Monday night. Quarterback Daniel Jones fell to 1-15 all-time in primetime games.
The Giants and Steelers traded field goals throughout the first half, and the game was tied 9-9 at halftime. Then, in the third quarter, the Steelers, who hadn't allowed a single point in the third quarter all season, continued that streak against the Giants, outscoring them 7-0 before building up to a 23-9 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Giants tried to fight back, bringing it to an eight-point game on rookie running back Tyrone Tracy Jr.’s 45-yard touchdown run. But a mind-boggling two-point conversion call erased any excitement that brought.
The Giants had two opportunities late in the game to tie. The first came after linebacker Micah McFadden forced a fumble on Russell Wilson, with Bobby Okereke in position for the recovery.
This gave the Giants the ball on the Steelers' 37-yard line with just over four minutes left to play. They got to the 19-yard line, then TJ Watt blew by Jermaine Eluemunor and stripped the ball right from Jones' hands.
The Giants' defense came up large again, forcing a punt and giving the offense the ball for one last chance to score. At their 7-yard line, Jones and the Giants drove to the Steelers' 35-yard line.
In his typical fashion, Jones overthrew Devin Singletary by about a foot over his head, allowing the Steelers to intercept and end the game.
The defense gave this offense multiple chances to score. The pass rush combined for four sacks and eight hits on Wilson, with Azeez Ojulari leading the way with two sacks, bringing his season total to six.
The Giants will host the Washington Commanders on Sunday as they look for their first win at home this season.