Giants Downgrade Two Player Statuses Ahead of Week 7 Game
The New York Giants announced that they have downgraded the game statuses of receiver Darus Slayton and defensive lineman Chauncey Golston to out, and that both players are among six members of the club who did not make the trip to Denver.
Slayton and Golston were both listed as doubtful on the team’s injury report, Slayton with a hamstring issue suffered in the Week 5 loss to the New Orleans Saints and Golston with a neck injury.
Slayton did not practice all week, while Golston went from being limited on Wednesday to being unable to practice on Thursday and Friday.
They join linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (hamstring), center John Michael Schmitz (concussion), and linebacker Swayze Bozeman (ankle) as the players who did not make the trip.
Flannigan-Fowles, Schmitz, and Bozeman were all declared out on Friday by the team. Flannigan-Fowles has been active for only two games this season, and this will be his third straight game that he will be on the inactive list.
Schmitz is missing his first game this season due to injury, having been dinged last week against the Eagles.
Golston missed the Weeks 3 and 4 games against the Chiefs and Chargers with an injury.
Bozeman was injured in the Week 5 game against the Saints, so this will be his second straight week on the inactive list. The same applies to Slayton,
The Giants also announced that offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo did not make the trip to Denver with the team, but did not provide a reason.
The Athletic reported that Bricillo’s wife is expecting the family’s third child at any moment.
The Giants announced that assistant offensive line coach James Ferentz will handle Bricillo’s in-game duties against the Broncos.
The Giants will announce any practice squad elevations and/or roster moves after the 4 p.m. ET deadline.
Linebacker Victor Dimukeje, who has been on the PUP list to start the season, is among those who are expected to be added to the 53-man roster, the Giants needing to clear a roster spot to do so.
As for the standard practice squad elevations, those two spots will likely include receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey and linebacker Zaire Barnes, both of whom were elevated for last week’s game.
