Giants Thursday Injury Report Has One Change

The New York Giants are off for the Christmas Day holiday, but they are still required to file an injury report, and have done so with a projection that has seen one change from the Wednesday report.

Defensive lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches (ankle/toe) was the only change, downgraded from limited to “did not participate.”

Nunez-Roches has missed six games this season due to injury, including the last two contests. He appears to be in danger of missing his third straight.

Starting offensive linemen Andrew Thomas (hamstring) and John Michael Schmitz (finger) both remain unchanged as far as their respective statuses are concerned. Their potential absences would be significant for the Giants.

Thomas, who returned to the Giants' starting lineup in Week 3 when he played half a game after completing his rehab from Lisfranc surgery, is very unlikely to play this week or the following week against the Cowboys, lest the Giants and Thomas risk that hamstring injury getting worse.

Schmitz is in danger of missing his third injury-related game this season, having last missed the team’s Week 10 contest against the Chicago Bears due to a concussion.

The Giants, per Pro Football Focus, currently have the tenth-best offensive line ahead of Week 17 games.

Thomas, who has allowed one sack this season and just 13 overall pressures, is the clear leader per the popular analytics site’s grades in terms of overall grade (90.3), run blocking (84.6), and pass blocking (87.2).

Schmitz is currently the team’s second-best run-blocking starting offensive lineman (minimum 800 snaps). He boasts a 62.8 grade. In pass pro, he’s allowed 14 pressures and just one sack.

The Giants will return to practice on Friday before making their final road trip of 2025 on Saturday ahead of their Week 17 meeting against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Giants Practice Participation Report

Did Not Participate

DL D.J. Davidson (neck/concussion)

OL Evan Neal (neck)*

S Tyler Nubin (neck)

C John Michael SChmitz (finger)

T Andrew Thomas (hamstring)

DL Rakeem Nunez-Roches (ankle/toe) | DOWNGRADED

Limited Participation

CB Deonte Banks (shoulder)

CB Cor’Dale Flott (knee)

DL Rakeem Nunez-Roches (ankle/toe)

Full Participation

OL Joshua Ezeudu (calf)*

LB Demtrius Flannigan-Fowles (illness)

*In 21-day return window

