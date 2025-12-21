Offensive Line Departures Head NY Giants Week 16 In-Game Injury List

Proving that it never takes a break, not even around the end of the year during the holidays, the injury bug has once again bitten the New York Giants , who will await further word on the status of the players who were forced out early from the team’s 16-13 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

Here is a rundown of what we know about the Giants’ latest slew of injuries.

LT Andrew Thomas

New York Giants offensive tackle Andrew Thomas | Kevin Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Thomas left the game early in the second quarter with a hamstring injury. Thomas was able to walk off the field on his own power, but remained on the sidelines at the start of the second half before the Giants eventually ruled him out.

This week marked the first time Thomas missed game snaps since returning in a limited role back in Week 3.

Thomas, who also suffered a hamstring injury while chasing down an interception return in 2023 against the Cowboys, told the local media after the game that his latest injury was not on the same side as the prior ailment. He said he would undergo imaging on Monday to determine the severity of the injury.

As hamstrings are tricky, it might not be a stretch to predict that Thomas has played his final game this season for the Giants. If so, rookie Marcus Mbow will get the start in the remaining two games left on the slate.

C John Michael Schmitz

New York Giants center John Michael Schmitz Jr. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Schmitz has been quietly having his best season as a pro, but he also hasn’t been able to escape the injury bug in each of his three seasons this year.

This week in the third quarter, Schmitz suffered an injury to his right hand; the center was spotted leaving the locker room after the game with his hand in a splint.

Schmitz was replaced by Austin Schlottmann, who had previously filled the role for three games earlier this season when Schmitz was inactive with a concussion (sustained in Week 6) and a shin injury that sidelined him from Weeks 7 through 10.

Schmitz snaps the ball with his right hand, so if his fingers are compromised, it would be hard to envision him being able to play in that condition.

CB Cor’Dale Flott

New York Giants cornerback Cor'Dale Flott | Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Flott, who was making his 14th career start, injured his knee in the middle of the game and was replaced by Deonte Banks.

Interim head coach Mike Kafka said he didn’t know the severity of Flott’s injury.

“We'll see. I haven't had a chance to meet with the doctors yet, but yeah, they are looking at him right now,” he said after the game.

Flott, a pending unrestricted free agent, has played well since the coaching staff ended the rotation between him and Banks that was in place earlier in the season.

DL D.J. Davidson

New York Giants defensive tackle D.J. Davidson | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Davidson, who dealt with illness this week, also left the game with what Kafka said was a neck injury.

Davidson, the fourth-year defender, has appeared in every game so far this season for the first time in his career. In his rookie season, he missed 12 games due to a torn ACL. He missed two games in 2023 and five last year with assorted injuries.

The Giants will have a lot to keep an eye on, specifically their offensive line and the injuries to Schmitz and Thomas.

