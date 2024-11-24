Giants Embarrassed at Home by Buccaneers, 30-7
The New York Giants absolutely flopped in their first game out of the Daniel Jones era, losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 30-7.
Quarterback Tommy DeVito, last year's rookie sensation who won them three games in the middle of the season, didn't get much going as the offense sputtered all day long.
The Giants defense didn't do much either, allowing 230 passing yards in the first half alone.
After a standing ovation from the MetLife crowd, DeVito’s day went downhill. He took multiple shots, being sacked four times. The offense line took a massive hit early, when left tackle Jermaine Eluemunor left the game, prompting Chris Hubbard to fill in. DeVito ended the day with 189 passing yards.
Malik Nabers also had an uneventful first half, receiving no targets, and was clearly frustrated. He ended up with six catches for 64 yards and led the team in receiving.
There really wasn't anything else notable on offense from this loss, as nothing seemed to work. Tyrone Tracy Jr broke off for a 16-yard run on the Giants' first play from scrimmage, but ended up with 42 total on the day with nine carries. Tracy Jr fumbled in the red zone in the third quarter, his second straight game with a turnover. Devin Singletary provided the lone touchdown on the day, a one yard run in the fourth quarter.
The Giants defense wasn't able to stop anything. Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay offense had their way with them all day, as he threw for 294 yards. The run defense continues to be an issue, as the Giants were gashed for on the ground with four touchdowns allowed.
Tyler Nubin led the team with 11 tackles and had a nice pass breakup on Mike Evans earlier in the game. Armon Watts, Kayvon Thibodeaux, and Brian Burns each ended up with a tackle for loss.
From a pass rush standpoint, the Giants did nothing. Two quarterback hits from Thibodeaux and Dexter Lawrence were all the Giants could get on Mayfield, as they ended the day with no sacks.
So where do the Giants go from here? What do you say to a team that just got manhandled with six games left to go in the season? A loss like this one is the type that gets regimes fired, despite what co-owner John Mara had to say about the job securities of Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen. The Giants looked lifeless for the entire game, completely unprepared to play a game.
The Giants will have to try and pick up the pieces quickly, as their next game is just four days away on Thanksgiving against the Dallas Cowboys.