Giants' First Experience With New Kickoff Yields Mixed Results
Thursday was an unofficial kickoff for the New York Giants in more ways than one.
The Giants and Detroit Lions were two of four teams engaged in exhibition action on Thursday night, and they were among the first teams to sample the NFL's new dynamic kickoff format.
Drawing inspiration from recent spring league play, the new set-up features most of the players involved facing each other five yards apart, rendered immobile until the ball hits the ground or lands in the arms of the deep returner. The changes have been made in the name of both player safety and making the kickoff a relevant play again after a record number of touchbacks partly marred the 2023-24 season.
"I think with everything this new rule provides, it is a challenge," new Giants special teams coordinator Michael Ghobrial told reporters last week. "It's a challenge to coaches, it's a challenge to players. But, these players are resilient. They are. They truly are pressing themselves to give feedback just as much as take coaching points."
The game's offensively challenged nature, as the Giants' backups prevailed over Detroit's by a 14-3 final, limited the number of kickoffs, but they did prove somewhat eventful. Lions kicker Jake Bates, for example, was charged with the first unofficial kickoff violation, as his second boot after giving Detroit an early 3-0 lead fell short of the "landing zone," which mandates that all kicks must land inside the receiving team's 20-yard-line.
Accepting the resulting penalty, the Giants began the ensuing drive at their own 40-yard-line.
The Giants had newcomers Isaiah McKenzie and Tyrone Tracy Jr. on Thursday's deep duty but neither registered an official return. McKenzie, formerly a returning extraordinaire in Buffalo, took the opening kickoff from the three to the Giants' 34, but it was pushed back due to a holding penalty against Isaiah Hodgins.
On the Giants' side, Graham Gano and Jude McAtamney launched their kicks without incident, though New York (1-0) did allow Detroit returners Maurice Alexander and Isaiah Williams to muster 76 yards in a trio of runbacks. Despite those relative shortcomings, the Giants' kickoff defenders sounded pleased to have some examples caught on film, especially considering the shrunken preseason slate.
The Giants' next chance to work on the new kickoff lands on Saturday, Aug. 17, when they face the Houston Texans (1 p.m. ET, WNYW).