Giants Head Coach Brian Daboll Mum on Plans to Talk with Ownership
The New York Giants' disappointing 2024 season, their 100th season in existence, ended with a disappointing 3-14, their first 14-loss season in history, and their first winless season against NFC East opponents.
Within the next 24-48 hours, we should know if head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen, who assembled the roster and ran the program, will get a fourth season to fix a franchise that has regressed the last two seasons.
The feeling, as expressed by national insiders such as FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer and ESPN’s Adam Schefter is that both men will be retained. For that to happen, both will have to answer to ownership as to what went wrong the last two seasons and how they can ensure it doesn’t happen again.
But another national insider, Jordan Schultz of FOX Sports, indicated that Mara reportedly explored the possibility of splitting the two up, keeping Schoen and moving on from Daboll.
Daboll, whose Giants lost 20-13 to the Philadelphia Eagles, their 11th straight loss in Philadelphia, wasn’t giving any hints regarding what the next 12-24 hours would look like for him.
“We’ll (Daboll and ownership) talk,” he said. “We talk all the time. We’ll sit down and have a conversation.”
Daboll wouldn’t say when such a conversation would occur or if he’d had any preliminary conversations with the team’s ownership duo, as he constantly deflected follow-up questions.
But he did offer an answer when asked why he should return as head coach.
“We’re 3-14, but I believe in the people and our process,” he said. “I’ve got a good relationship with the Mara family, the Tisch family, Joe (Schoen). We’ll go through that process.”
Daboll refused to divulge what, if anything, Schoen, who is believed to be on more solid ground with ownership, has said to him other than to say that “there’s good communication.”
For Daboll to keep his job, he will have to convince ownership that the processes he so strongly believes in do work and can work in the future.
And while it’s unknown what exactly he’ll be asked or how he’ll respond, he can certainly point to the quarterback situation as a big reason for the team’s struggles, especially considering the team tried to acquire a new franchise quarterback in the draft last year only to be rebuked.
But that is just one facet of what Daboll will have to explain. Other factors include the team’s slow starts to the last two seasons and in games.
Over the last three seasons, they have been outscored 254-100 in the first quarter of their games, the worst differential over that span, according to Pro Football Network.
“Look, you do the best job you can,” he said when asked if he was concerned about his future. “Again, I’d say we have good conversations. Three wins is not good enough, so a lot of work to be done.”