Giants Fall to Eagles, 20-13, Finish 3-14 on the Season
The New York Giants wrapped up the 2024 season on Sunday with a 20-13 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Giants, who haven't won in Philadelphia since 2013, continued their dreadful streak with another loss to their division rival.
The Giants' 100th anniversary season, which was supposed to have been a celebration, has instead been a nightmare. They lost 11 of their final 12 games, went 0-6 against divisional opponents for the first time in NFC East history, and have locked up the third overall pick in April's draft.
The game itself resembled a glorified preseason game as the Eagles, who play in next weekend’s wild-card round, elected to rest most of their starters.
But for the Giants, the biggest storyline of the day was rookie receiver Malik Nabers, who ended up with five catches for 64 yards and one touchdown. Nabers's receptions this week helped him break Steve Smith’s single-season reception record of 107 set in 2009.
Nabers, who has played through assorted lower body injuries, also had a ridiculous 45-yard touchdown where he somersaulted to ensure he broke the plane and got the points.
Wan'Dale Robinson led the team in catches with 10 and ended the game with 43 yards. Robinson set a new career high in receptions as well.
Giants head coach Brian Daboll threw caution to the wind on several calls, such as going for it on 4th down at midfield in the first quarter. He also rotated some players at the bottom of the depth chart at their respective positions into the game to give them a chance to put some tape out there.
One of those players was linebacker Dyontae Johnson, who looked on his way to making the 53-man roster back in training camp until an ankle injury knocked him out for most of the season.
Johnson led the team with 11 tackles in his first NFL game, playing alongside rookie Darius Muasau, who had eight.
Outside linebackers Kayvon Thibodeaux and Brian Burns also got on the board. Thibodeaux had 1.5 sacks, and Burns had 0.5, the Giants' only sacks on Eagles starting quarterback Tanner McKee.
And Giants cornerback Deonte Banks had two pass breakups to lead the defense.
The Giants now face an offseason of crucial decisions, starting with whether tea ownership will retain Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen.
After clinching the No.3 overall pick in April's draft and expected to have over $60 million in cap space, the Giants must ensure they have the right people to turn this ship around.