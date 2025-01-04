NFL Insider Offers Update on Giants Ownership’s Looming Decisions
With less than 48 hours to go, if not sooner, before the fates of New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll are anticipated to be made known, SI’s Albert Breer continues to believe that the Giants ownership due of John Mara and Steve Tisch do not want to “pull the plug” on head coach Brian Daboll.
“In Mara’s case, I think meeting with Daboll and Joe Schoen, and getting their plan out from a dark couple of years, and to get a quarterback to pair with a promising young core, will help determine who stays and who goes,” Breer said.
Breer’s take, while probably not one that a segment of the fan base will embrace should it come to fruition, is more than plausible. General manager Joe Schoen, in his last meeting with reporters during the bye week, strongly hinted that he would be retained regardless of how the season ended, though he never came out and said as much in so many words.
The potential retention of Schoen seems to be a growing sentiment among league insiders, who of late have turned most of their speculation and reporting over Daboll’s fate.
As far as Daboll is concerned, while the results haven’t been encouraging, particularly over the last two seasons, unlike predecessors like Ben McAdoo or Joe Judge, both of who also had poor results, the difference is that Daboll has not lost the locker room, something that was evident in last week’s win over the Indianapolis Colts.
That win also might very well have tipped the scale in Daboll’s favor, as he can point to that as an example of what can be done when he gets competent quarterback play, which he otherwise hasn’t really had all season long.
To further emphasize that point, considering the Giants held onto win that game despite missing so many starters due to season ending injuries is another arrow in Daboll’s quiver to justify his return, as he can point to what having consistent competent quarterback play can do for the team moving forward.
Retaining Daboll doesn’t mean that changes won’t need to be made or he won’t have some explaining to do to ownership.
Again, while such an outcome likely won’t please some Giants fans, the decision to keep both the head coach and general manager as a pair makes the most sense at the end of the day.