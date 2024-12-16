Giants Head Coach Brian Daboll Voices Appreciation for Ravens Lamar Jackson's Play
New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll continued to keep his emotions and his true thoughts close to the vest after witnessing the Giants get whalloped 35-14 by the Baltimore Ravens. But he did speak a bit about having an appreciation for the passing clinic Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (five touchdowns) put on.
Q: What was it about Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson that made him so difficult, I mean we know he’s great player obviously—
A: He’s difficult to defend every week, against any team he plays. He’s a dynamic player. There’s a reason why he’s a two-time MVP and he’s really good.
Q: What did you see in so many easy completions?
A: One of them, the guy ran a good route and Lamar found him and another one was third-and-short. Made a great, unbelievable throw and toe-tap catch, and they played well. Give them credit. They’re a good football team, we knew that. He’s a dynamic player. That number eight, he’s dynamic.
Q: It probably goes without saying, but how difficult is this to get administered another loss at home? This one was one-sided, wasn’t close.
A: Yeah, I mean these guys are doing everything they can do. Ran into a good football team with a lot of good football players, and they played well, and we didn’t play well.
Q: How would you describe where your team is mentally at this point in the season? You’ve lost nine straight.
A: Yeah, look all we can do is control what we control.
Q: Do you sense that they’re down? Do you sense that they’re still keeping their head up? What do you see from them?
A: They’re competing. We’ve got a young – look, there’s a lot of guys that are in and out and they’re competing. I appreciate the way they’re competing. Just not getting the results.
Q: What will the message be to the guys at practice this week?
A: Get ready to play a game.
Q: When you’ve gone through the last four weeks with what you’ve gone through at quarterback and then you look on the other side and see what (Ravens QB) Lamar (Jackson) is doing, is there an appreciation for as long you’ve been in this league of how a special player in that spot can make a difference?
A: Yeah, yeah, I mean that’s a pretty important position and he’s one of the best in the league and you saw that out there today. Again, I’ve said it all week, he’s a fun player to watch, evaluate. No moment too big, makes a variety of throws, can escape, can make plays go 10, 11, 12 seconds. He’s a dynamic football player and the leader of that team.