Giants Sink Further After 20-17 Overtime Loss to Carolina
The New York Giants fell to 2-8 on the season and are currently slated to have the No. 1 pick in next year’s draft after losing 20-17 to the Carolina Panthers in Germany.
It was rough going from the start, as the Giants were down 10-0 heading into halftime. Quarterback Daniel Jones put up another poor performance marked by head-scratching decisions and missed throws, prompting many to wonder if he’d started his last game for this team.
On a third-down pass early in the game, Jones sailed a routine pass way over receiver Malik Nabers' head, forcing the Giants to punt.
The Giants attempted a flea flicker on a 3rd-and-1 midway through the second quarter. Nabers and Wan'Dale Robinson were streaking open with room downfield, but Jones failed to pull the trigger and was sacked.
Jones also threw two red zone interceptions, squandering any chance of the Giants taking the lead. Jones ended the day with 190 passing yards, two interceptions and one rushing touchdown.
Rookie running back Tyrone Tracy, Jr. managed to rush for another 100-yard game (103), including a 32-yard touchdown run. Unfortunately, Tracy fumbled the ball in the opening seconds of overtime to give the Panthers the ball deep in Giants territory, leading to their game-winning field goal.
The Giants defense put up another uninspiring performance. They only had one sack and four quarterback hits on Bryce Young. Brian Burns managed the sack early in the game. He also finished with nine tackles and two tackles for a loss. Cornerback Dru Phillips forced a fumble on Chuba Hubbard, which D.J. Davidson recovered.
Other than that, the defense allowed six chunk plays of 20+ yards, including three on the Panthers' first scoring drive. Stopping Hubbard proved to be a tall order, as he rushed for 153 yards and one touchdown.
Young had 126 yards and one touchdown, which went to rookie tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders.
It will be a long two weeks ahead for the Giants, who have a bye week coming up. Going back home on a long flight after losing to a team that was worse than them is not good for team morale. Head coach Brian Daboll has some serious soul-searching to do about the lineup and where to go moving forward.