Giants-Steelers Inactives: Who's In, Who's Out
The New York Giants will miss some cornerback depth for their Week 8 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Adoree’ Jackson (neck) and Cor’Dale Flott (groin) are inactive. Jackson was declared out on Friday, and Flott was listed as doubtful. Meanwhile, Tre Hawkins III (ankle), listed as questionable, is active but will be used sparingly in this game.
The Giants’ other inactive players are punter Jamie Gillan (hamstring) and linebacker Ty Summers, both of whom declared out on Saturday (as was Jackson). Offensive lineman Jake Kubas and defensive lineman Jordon Riley are the other inactives, and Tommy DeVito is the third quarterback.
Riley lost his game day uniform to Armon Watts, who was promoted to the active roster this week.
Also defensive back Anthony Johnson is active again what with the Giants thin in the defensive backfield.
Pittsburgh will have Justin Fields, added to the injury report late in the week with a hamstring strain, as their emergency quarterback.
The rest of their inactive list is cornerback C.J. Henderson, outside linebacker Nick Herbig, center Zach Frazier, and running back/kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson.
Pittsburgh placed rookie receiver Roman Wilson on IR earlier today. They also released running back Aaron Shampklin and signed running back Jonathan Ward to the active roster from the practice squad. Their lone practice squad elevation is receiver Brandon Johnson.